Tim Tebow sprains ankle thanks to a sprinkler head

You never know when a sprinkler head is going to pop up and take you out.

New York Mets outfielder and former Florida quarterback Tim Tebow learned that the hard way this week, apparently. The team said Sunday that Tebow suffered a sprained left ankle earlier in the week after tripping over a sprinkler head.

“I’m trying to be smart about it and keep [the ankle] taped,” Tebow said via the New York Post.

A sprained ankle is no way to start the first major-league spring training for a 30-year-old football player who just started playing professional baseball a year ago. On the positive side, the injury seems like its a minor one so this shouldn’t affect Tebow’s ability to get to the Major-League level if Mets GM Sandy Alderson’s positivity turns out to be reality.

