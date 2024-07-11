Tim Hill’s side-arm escape act leads Yankees’ bullpen in 2-1 win over Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — With the Yankees clinging to a one-run lead in the fifth frame on Wednesday, Yankees manager Aaron Boone turned to Tim Hill.

The Rays had already scored a run in the inning on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Yandy Díaz. They proceeded to load the bases, sending Marcus Stroman to the showers with one out, their cleanup hitter up and the game on the line.

Having lost 17 of their last 23 games, the Yankees desperately needed to escape the jam. Hill did exactly that, using his side-arm delivery to fan fellow lefty Josh Lowe on three pitches.

With the second out secured, the 34-year-old clapped his glove before getting Randy Arozarena to line out. Once again, Hill found himself fired up after a sequence that proved pivotal in the Yankees’ 2-1, series-tying win.

The Rays had another shot at Hill in the sixth, when singles from Richie Palacios and Jose Siri created another pressure-packed situation. But former Yankee Ben Rortvedt struck out looking after botching two bunt attempts. Luke Weaver then relieved Hill and got an inning-ending double play out of Taylor Walls.

Weaver then worked around two walks in the seventh.

More trouble awaited in the eighth after Tommy Kahnle put two runners on, but Clay Holmes benefitted from a pretty running catch from center fielder Trent Grisham before shutting the door in the ninth.

While the Yankees’ bullpen has been unreliable this season, the unit picked up Stroman, who pitched only 4 1/3 innings despite holding Tampa Bay to one earned run. The righty also totaled seven hits, two walks, two strikeouts and 84 pitches.

The Rays went 0 for 10 with runners in scoring position and left 12 on base.

Meanwhile, the Yankees’ lineup recorded minimal damage against Rays righty Zach Eflin, who threw seven innings. The team’s two runs against the starter were provided by Grisham.

The center fielder picked up his first RBI in the second inning when he lofted a flyball to Tropicana Field’s short wall in the left-field corner. After missing a home run by inches, Grisham settled for an RBI double as the ball bounced away from Arozarena. Anthony Volpe scored on the play.

Grisham added a sacrifice fly in the fourth after a Díaz throwing error put Gleyber Torres on third.

With their three-game set knotted at one, the Yankees will look for a series win on Thursday. The Bombers have failed to win seven straight series.

Nestor Cortes will look to snap that streak when he takes the mound. Shane Baz will make his second start of the season for Tampa.