Tillmon and Prairie View A&M host Alabama State

Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-15, 3-3 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (7-11, 3-2 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M visits Alabama State after Jordan Tillmon scored 26 points in Prairie View A&M's 78-70 loss to the Alcorn State Braves.

The Hornets have gone 4-0 in home games. Alabama State is fifth in the SWAC with 9.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Micah Octave averaging 2.2.

The Panthers are 3-3 against SWAC opponents. Prairie View A&M has a 3-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Alabama State averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 7.1 per game Prairie View A&M gives up. Prairie View A&M has shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points below the 45.4% shooting opponents of Alabama State have averaged.

The Hornets and Panthers meet Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amarr Knox is shooting 42.8% and averaging 15.2 points for the Hornets. CJ Hines is averaging 14.9 points over the last 10 games.

Orlando Horton Jr. is averaging 7.3 points for the Panthers. Tanahj Pettway is averaging 20.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 74.7 points, 30.7 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Panthers: 3-7, averaging 70.5 points, 23.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press