It’s tight atop the AdventHealth Championship golf leaderboard at Blue Hills C.C.

Thinking of heading out to Blue Hills Country Club for Saturday’s penultimate round of the AdventHealth Championship golf tournament?

Two pieces of advice for those joining the gallery: bring sunscreen and brace for an exciting logjam atop the leaderboard.

With plentiful mid-80s sunshine again in store for Saturday, no fewer than seven professional golfers will return to the sprawling Blue Hills track either leading or within 3 strokes for Round 3.

Alistair Docherty, a 30-year-old from Vancouver, Washington who played at Cal State-Chico, became the man to beat Friday with a second-round score of 6-under 66 on the par-72 course.

Paired with his first-day round of 65, Docherty is at 13-under halfway through the tournament.

Alistair Docherty's renewed self-confidence is paying off



He's the early leader after a 6-under 66 in R2 @AHChampGolf1. @adocherty16 pic.twitter.com/XBu2iNaKJt — Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) May 17, 2024

Ryan Gerard, a 2022 UNC Tar Heels grad, occupies second place at 12-under after firing a Friday 66 that matched his opening-round score.

First-day co-leader Jeff Overton was one of three golfers at 11-under. Two more were knotted at 10-under.

As for some of the local entrants in this week’s competition:

Blue Valley North grad Harry Higgs moved up 44 spots Friday, carding a 5-under 67 after shooting an opening-round 71. He’s at 6-under.

Former K-State standout Robert Streb went the other direction. After opening with a 69, he shot 71 Friday to sit at 4-under entering Saturday’s third round.

And former Shawnee Mission East and KU Jayhawks standout Chase Hannah shot even-par 72 following a Thursday 70. He was 2-under through two rounds.

The projected cut line Friday night was 4-under.

Some 156 pros were competing in the annual four-day, 72-hole event in KC. The field was to shrink, though, as some failed to make the cut for the weekend.

The Korn Ferry Tour is the developmental feeder tour for the PGA, and the AdventHealth Championship is the Korn Ferry season’s 10th of 26 tour stops.

The Korn Ferry Tour will this year award 30 PGA Tour cards to top players based on points earned throughout the lower series’ 2024 season. Korn Ferry alumni currently comprise some 83% of the PGA Tour’s membership.

ACE ALERT @bcrick22 made an ace on the par 3 170-yard 12th at @AHChampGolf1 pic.twitter.com/kGKlyTwhq4 — Korn Ferry Tour (@KornFerryTour) May 17, 2024

This is the 14th year of AdventHealth’s sponsorship — the health care system earlier this week re-upped through 2029 — and fifth straight time the tourney has taken place at Blue Hills.

Past AdventHealth champions include two-time PGA Tour winners Sepp Straka (who won here in 2018), reigning event champion Grayson Murray (2023) and Cameron Young (2021), who currently ranks No. 16 in the world.

Tickets for this year’s AdventHealth Championship — $10 for adults per day — are available at www.adventhealthchampionship.com/tickets. Admission’s free for those 17 and younger, members of the military and AdventHealth workers with identification.

According to a news release, last year’s AdventHealth Championship “raised nearly $250,000 for the tournament’s benefactor, the AdventHealth Kansas City Foundation, to distribute through the Play It Forward program, which aims to support fundraiser awareness and assist philanthropic needs.”

The event has generated nearly $1 million in funds for local charities in the Kansas City community since 2009, according to AdventHealth Championship officials.