Tigers visit the Twins to start 3-game series

Detroit Tigers (38-46, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (47-37, second in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Tuesday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Tarik Skubal (9-3, 2.32 ERA, 0.94 WHIP, 112 strikeouts); Twins: Simeon Woods Richardson (3-1, 3.41 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 56 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Tigers -112, Twins -108; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins host the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday to start a three-game series.

Minnesota has gone 23-16 at home and 47-37 overall. The Twins are 34-6 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Detroit has a 19-24 record on the road and a 38-46 record overall. The Tigers have a 17-2 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the eighth time these teams square off this season. The Tigers have a 4-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carlos Correa has 15 doubles, two triples and nine home runs for the Twins. Jose Miranda is 14-for-36 with four doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

Riley Greene leads the Tigers with 15 home runs while slugging .480. Wenceel Perez is 11-for-37 with five doubles and an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 6-4, .276 batting average, 3.23 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs

Tigers: 4-6, .206 batting average, 4.39 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Chris Paddack: 15-Day IL (arm), Alex Kirilloff: 10-Day IL (back), Justin Topa: 60-Day IL (knee), Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Duarte: 60-Day IL (tricep), Zack Weiss: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony DeSclafani: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Casey Mize: day-to-day (leg), Matthew Vierling: day-to-day (foot), Javier Baez: 10-Day IL (spine), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (spine), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press