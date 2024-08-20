Tigers visit the Cubs to open 3-game series

Detroit Tigers (61-64, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (61-64, third in the NL Central)

Chicago; Tuesday, 8:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: TBD; Cubs: Javier Assad (5-3, 3.19 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 92 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Cubs -161, Tigers +137; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs begin a three-game series at home against the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday.

Chicago has gone 34-28 at home and 61-64 overall. The Cubs are 26-7 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Detroit has a 30-32 record on the road and a 61-64 record overall. The Tigers have a 27-4 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Happ has 26 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs and 69 RBI for the Cubs. Cody Bellinger is 10-for-37 with two home runs and five RBI over the past 10 games.

Riley Greene has 21 doubles, five triples and 17 home runs while hitting .261 for the Tigers. Kerry Carpenter is 5-for-20 with three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 6-4, .239 batting average, 3.17 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Tigers: 6-4, .229 batting average, 2.11 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Isaac Paredes: day-to-day (shoulder), Tomas Nido: 10-Day IL (knee), Ben Brown: 60-Day IL (neck), Luke Little: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Hayden Wesneski: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jordan Wicks: 60-Day IL (oblique), Colten Brewer: 60-Day IL (hand), Yency Almonte: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Tigers: Wenceel Perez: 10-Day IL (abdominal), Brendan White: 60-Day IL (elbow), Casey Mize: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Reese Olson: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press