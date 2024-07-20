Tigers visit the Blue Jays on 4-game road win streak

Detroit Tigers (48-50, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (44-53, fifth in the AL East)

Toronto; Saturday, 3:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Reese Olson (4-8, 3.30 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Yusei Kikuchi (4-8, 4.42 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 117 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK: LINE Blue Jays -135, Tigers +115; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Tigers visit the Toronto Blue Jays looking to extend a four-game road winning streak.

Toronto is 44-53 overall and 21-25 in home games. The Blue Jays are 32-17 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Detroit is 24-26 on the road and 48-50 overall. Tigers hitters have a collective .388 slugging percentage to rank ninth in the AL.

Saturday's game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Tigers hold a 4-1 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daulton Varsho has 15 doubles, six triples, 11 home runs and 38 RBI for the Blue Jays. George Springer is 11-for-39 with three doubles, a triple and two home runs over the past 10 games.

Riley Greene has 17 home runs, 49 walks and 51 RBI while hitting .271 for the Tigers. Gio Urshela is 13-for-37 with a double, a triple, two home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 5-5, .246 batting average, 5.25 ERA, outscored by six runs

Tigers: 8-2, .279 batting average, 3.52 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Bo Bichette: day-to-day (calf), Isiah Kiner-Falefa: 10-Day IL (knee), Jordan Romano: 15-Day IL (elbow), Alek Manoah: 15-Day IL (elbow)

Tigers: Javier Baez: day-to-day (back), Parker Meadows: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Casey Mize: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Kerry Carpenter: 10-Day IL (spine), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 60-Day IL (groin)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press