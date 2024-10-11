When is Tigers-Guardians Game 5 of American League Division Series?

The decisive game of the American League Division Series between the Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers has been rescheduled to a new time on Saturday.

The Guardians announced Friday, in conjunction with Major League Baseball, that first pitch for Game 5 at Progressive Field in Cleveland has been moved up to 1:08 p.m. ET due to impending inclement weather expected in the area by Saturday evening. The forecast for Cleveland calls for showers beginning at 8 p.m. Saturday and continuing into Sunday, according to The Weather Channel. The elimination game was originally slated to begin at 8:08 p.m. ET.

The winner will advance to face the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series beginning Monday at Yankee Stadium.

WHAT'S AHEAD: New York Yankees back in ALCS – and look like they're just getting started

The Guardians forced Game 5 with a 5-4 win in Detroit on Thursday night that featured home runs by Jose Ramirez and David Fry. Both teams split home games to begin the series.

Cleveland could turn to veteran starting pitcher Matthew Boyd, who spent eight seasons in Detroit, or just rely on its strong bullpen in Saturday's game. The Tigers are expected to use AL Cy Young Award candidate Tarik Skubal. He has a 24-inning scoreless streak dating to the regular season, including seven scoreless innings thrown in a Game 2 win over the Guardians.

Tigers-Guardians ALDS Game 5: TV channel, streaming info

Game 5 of the American League Division Series between the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians is scheduled to begin at 1:08 p.m. ET and will be broadcast nationally on TBS. You can also stream Game 5 on Max or through Sling TV.

Watch Guardians vs. Tigers Game 5 on Sling TV

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: When is Tigers-Guardians Game 5? Updated time, channel for ALDS