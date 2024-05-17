Tiger Woods will miss 2024 PGA Championship cut thanks to horrendous three-hole stretch on Friday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Tiger Woods is heading home early.

The 15-time major champion will miss the weekend cut at the 2024 PGA Championship after a lackluster 6-over 77 on Friday in the second round at Valhalla Golf Club that was doomed from the start. Woods walked off the course at 7 over for the tournament, eight shots off the cut.

This week’s major championship is being held in Kentucky but Woods took a brief visit to Los Angeles on his scorecard with his 7-4-7 stretch of triple-bogey-triple that derailed his round from the jump on Nos. 2-4. He did well to fight back and earn some honor with a pair of birdies on Nos. 7 and 8, but gave those right back with consecutive squares thanks to bogeys on Nos. 11 and 12. Woods hopped on board the par train on Nos. 13-17 and made a consolation birdie at the last to seal the deal for his trunk-slam finish at 7 over par, eight shots off the cut and a whopping 19 off the lead.

The score is frustrating, but what will really irk Woods will be the fact that it wasn’t his body that gave up on him today. It was his game. He wasn’t limping. He wasn’t grimacing and constantly stretching throughout the round. He just wasn’t dialed with his approaches or short game. Simple as that.

The next time we should expect to see Woods will be at the 2024 U.S. Open at Pinehurst No. 2, June 13-16. The warm summer temperature in the Sandhills of North Carolina should be like an incubator for Woods’ surgically repaired body that’d held together by pins and screws, and the course should give Tiger an advantage due to his ability to get creative with various shots. That said, his lack of tournament reps and performances so far this year shouldn’t give fans too high of expectations.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek