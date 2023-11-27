Tiger Woods makes comeback at 2023 Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas

After seven months, Tiger Woods will be back on the course.

The 15-time major champion makes his return to golf this weekend at the 2023 Hero World Challenge at Albany in the Bahamas. Woods also hosts the tournament as part of his TGR Ventures.

The tournament, which will take place from Nov. 30-Dec. 3, isn't a PGA Tour event and has a field of 20 players for the weekend. Players include Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland, Max Homa and Jordan Spieth.

It will be the first time Woods will play professional golf since the 2023 Masters in April, where he made the cut but withdrew before the third round due to injury by reaggravating his plantar fasciitis.

Host Tiger Woods at the 2022 Hero World Challenge at Albany Golf Course.

Is Tiger Woods retired?

Despite a lengthy injury history in recent years, Woods has not announced any plans to retire or do a farewell tour from professional golf. There was speculation he could retire after having ankle surgery to address his post-traumatic arthritis following the Masters, but his return in the Bahamas indicates he is going to attempt to continue his career.

This won't be the only tournament Woods will play in the near future. He, along with son Charlie, will compete in the PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida on Dec. 16-17, marking two tournaments in three weekends for Woods.

Tiger Woods new caddie

When Woods takes the course on Nov. 30, there is uncertainty as to who will be joining him as his caddie.

Joe LaCava has been Woods' caddie since 2011, but when Woods underwent surgery and didn't have a timeline for his return, LaCava became the full-time caddie for fellow PGA Tour player Patrick Cantlay. LaCava got approval from Woods to be on the bag for Cantlay during his time away from golf.

There hasn't been an announcement as to who will be on the bag for Woods in the Bahamas.

What about Tiger Woods' indoor golf league?

The new TGL indoor golf league led by Woods and Rory McIlroy was scheduled to start on Jan. 9, 2024, but it took a major hit after the SoFi Center dome – the host venue that was still under construction for TGL matches on the campus of Palm Beach State College – deflated on Nov. 14.

As a result, the league decided to postpone play until early 2025.

