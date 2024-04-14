Tiger Woods live: Updates, tracker as golf icon enters Round 4 in Augusta

Apr 12, 2024; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Tiger Woods lines up his putt on the 18th green during the second round of the Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Network

Tiger Woods has silenced doubters by making the final round of the 88th edition of The Masters. Despite a weather delay on Day 1, he performed well to finish the round Friday morning and playing 18 holes a few hours later.

Woods shot an even-par 72 in the second round, improving from his one-over 73 to extend his record of making 24 consecutive cuts at the Masters, the most in tournament history at Augusta National.

Woods dropped off on Saturday in Augusta. He bogeyed twice in the first six holes before notching consecutive double bogeys at the 7th and 8th hole. He'd finish Day 3 with a 10-over-82, all but ending his shot at a sixth green jacket.

On the final day of the Masters, all eyes will be on Woods as he attempts to rebound from a rough performance Saturday.

Tiger Woods Masters Live updates, tracker

Pos. Name Total (par) Thru Round R1 (par) R2 (par) R3 (par) R4 (par) T-52 Tiger Woods 145 (+1) 18 2 73 (+1) 72 (E) 82 (+10)

2024 Masters Golf Leaderboard

1. Scottie Scheffler (-7)

2. Collin Morikawa (-6)

3. Max Homa (-5)

4. Ludvig Åberg (-4)

5. Bryson DeChambeau (-3)

T-6. Xander Schauffele (-2)

T-6. Nicolai Højgaard (-2)

T-6. Cameron Davis (-2)

T-9. Tommy Fleetwood (-1)

T-9. Cameron Smith (-1)

T-9. Byeong Hun An (-1)

T-9. Cameron Young (-1)

Tiger Woods Day 4 tee times:

Group 3 teeing off at 9:35 a.m. ET: Neal Shipley, Tiger Woods

2024 Masters Tournament schedule and how to watch

The Masters begins Thursday, April 11 and run through Sunday, April 14.

Round 4: Sunday, April 14

Starting at 10 a.m. ET

TV coverage: 2-7 p.m. ET

Channel: CBS

Streaming: CBSSports.com (simulcast), Paramount+ (simulcast), CBS Sports app (simulcast)

How to watch: Catch Day 4 of the 2024 Masters Tournament with a free trial of Paramount+

