Tiger Woods hosts his own 'quarantine style' Masters Champions Dinner with family

Tiger Woods, the reigning Masters champion, isn’t getting the chance to defend his green jacket this week. The coronavirus pandemic has caused the entire tournament to be postponed until November, and that includes the traditional Champions Dinner.

The Champions Dinner is essentially the best prize in golf. All the living past winners gather for a meal at Augusta National, and the previous year’s winner gets to choose the entire menu. With that on hold for now, Woods decided to hold his own Champions Dinner. The guests? His kids Sam and Charlie, his girlfriend Erica Herman, and their two adorable dogs.

Masters Champions Dinner quarantine style. Nothing better than being with family. pic.twitter.com/xPK769CWCf — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) April 7, 2020

Woods put his Masters trophy in the middle of the table to complete the “quarantine style” setup, and even donned his green jacket at dinner.

The menu for Woods’ fifth Champions Dinner was announced in February, and he’d planned a meal that was very close to his heart.

“Being born and raised in SoCal, having fajitas and sushi was a part of my entire childhood, and I'm going back to what I had in 2006,” Woods said, via Golf Channel. “So, we'll have steak and chicken fajitas, and we'll have sushi and sashimi out on the deck, and I hope the guys will enjoy it.”

Woods didn’t mention what he was serving for dinner in his social media post, but you can see a little bit of it in the photo. There’s steak and chicken on a platter, so they’re almost certainly having fajitas, and you can see pieces of sushi and sashimi on the tiered tower right next to it. There’s also a delicious looking cupcake on the right side of the photo, frosted in yellow with a little green to celebrate the Masters.

With the real Champions Dinner postponed seven months, this seems like excellent substitute. And with Tiger’s kids, girlfriend, and dogs all in attendance, it might even be more fun than the real Champions Dinner.

