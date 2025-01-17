Tiger Woods’ Genesis Invitational Being Relocated From Riviera Country Club In Wake Of Palisades Fire

The PGA Tour said Thursday that its is moving the location of next month’s Genesis Invitational, the annual tour stop at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, CA hosted by Tiger Woods.

The move comes after the horrific Palisades Fire that erupted in that community on January 7, killing at least eight and destroying 2,869 structures, including entire swaths of neighborhoods both in the Palisades and Malibu, with more than 500 additional structures damaged. The fire as of today stands at 23,713 acres and is 22% contained.

Riviera didn’t suffer any damage from the fire but is located inside the mandatory evacuation zone in the southeast corner of the Palisades. There has been no indication of a lifting of those restrictions as firefighters continue to battle the fire and more severe Santa Ana winds expected next week.

A new location has not been announced.

“The PGA Tour’s focus continues to be on the safety and well-being of those affected by the unprecedented natural disaster in Greater Los Angeles,” it said in a statement today, adding that “out of respect for the unfolding situation, we have determined that The Genesis Invitational 2025 will be played at an alternate location the week of Feb. 10-16. A venue update and additional tournament information will be provided in the coming days.”

The tour kicked off its 2025 season today with the American Express in La Quinta, CA, part of its usual year-starting West Coast swing that includes stops in San Diego and Pebble Beach. It was due to hit Riviera after the Phoenix Open in Scottsdale, AZ.

Woods, who sponsors the Genesis Invitational via his company TGR Live, was expected to play as he continues to battle back from injuries suffered in a 2021 car accident.

