The TGL -- the virtual indoor golf league with six teams that was created and founded by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy -- had its second night of action, and there was one moment that had everyone buzzing.

No, it wasn't a moment on the (virtual) course. It was Tiger's entrance.

The legendary golfer stood in a red lit area backstage with some mist before strutting in to the sounds of -- what else? -- Eye of the Tiger by Survivor. It was epic. So what if Tiger hasn't played too much as of late? This was quite the intro, and we need this at every major he plays from here on in.

Watch below:

This article originally appeared on For The Win: Tiger Woods' epic WWE-like entrance is by far the best TGL moment