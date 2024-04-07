All About Tiger Woods' Daughter Sam Alexis Woods

Tiger Woods’ daughter may be following in his sporty footsteps

David Cannon/Getty Tiger Woods and his daughter Sam Woods during the final round of the PNC Championship on December 17, 2023 in Orlando, Florida.

Tiger Woods is tied for most PGA wins ever, has many ESPY Awards and was awarded a Presidential Medal of Freedom, but his accomplishments pale in comparison to the pride he feels for his daughter, Sam Alexis Woods.

The professional golfer became a father for the first time when he welcomed Sam in June 2007, with ex-wife Elin Nordegren. Tiger had just finished second in the U.S. Open and immediately dove headfirst into parenthood.

“Our priorities are Sam. That’s the one priority. And you work it out from there,” he said in a press conference shortly after her birth. ”It was a dream come true for both Elin and myself."

The two-time Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year has learned a lot from becoming a parent, especially “how to be more patient,” as he told Jada Pinkett Smith during A Round with Tiger: Celebrity Lessons in 2021.

Though Sam was already a teen at the time, Tiger insisted that “she’s my little girl.” He added, “I don’t ever want [Sam] to leave home."

These days, Sam attends high school, plays varsity soccer and supports her dad on the green whenever she can — whether that be on the sidelines or acting as his caddie.

Here’s everything to know about Tiger Woods’ daughter, Sam Alexis Woods.

She was born in 2007

Ezra Shaw/Getty Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren with their daughter Sam Woods on the sidelines before the Cardinal game against the California Bears at Stanford Stadium on November 21, 2009.

Tiger and Nordegren welcomed Sam on June 18, 2007, in Orlando, Florida.

“This is truly a special time in our lives and we look forward to introducing Sam to our family and friends over the next few weeks,” the new dad wrote on his website. “We thank everyone for their well wishes and continued respect of our privacy.”

Just days earlier, Nordegren had been hospitalized while Tiger was playing in the U.S. Open.

“It wasn’t life-threatening or anything,” he explained. “Elin said, ‘There’s nothing you can do. So go out there and just get a "W." ' Well, came close ... It was not easy, because I wanted to be there.”

Tiger came in second in the competition and then immediately rushed to be by Nordegren’s side. “That night was infinitely more rewarding than any ‘W’ ever could have been,” he added.

Sam became a big sister on Feb. 8, 2009, when her parents welcomed her little brother Charlie Axel Woods.

Sam was named after her dad

Jean Catuffe/GC Images Tiger Woods and his daughter Sam Woods attend in Rafael Nadal's box his match against Fabio Fognini of Italy on day five of the US Open on September 4, 2015 in New York City.

Sam's name is a nod to her dad, whose full name is Eldrick Tont "Tiger" Woods.

“My father had always called me Sam since the day I was born. He rarely ever called me Tiger,” the ESPY Award winner said in a 2007 press conference. “I would ask him, 'Why don't you ever call me Tiger?' He says, 'Well, you look more like a Sam.’ “

"We wanted to have a name that would be meaningful to either side of the family, my side or Elin's side, because she was born [the day after] Father's Day,” he continued. “It just happened to fit.”

She is one of Tiger’s biggest supporters

Ben Jared/PGA TOUR/Getty Tiger Woods and Sam Woods on the 18th green during the final round of the PNC Championship on December 17, 2023 in Orlando, Florida.

Sam has been by her dad's side for a long time — Tiger even handed her a golf club when she was only a few weeks old, although "she couldn't quite hold it” yet.

Fast toward, Sam was only 6 months old when she appeared at one of her dad’s competitions for the first time, and she was a fixture on the sidelines throughout her childhood — something that was extremely meaningful to her dad.

Reflecting on his own father’s health issues in 2015, Tiger expressed appreciation for his children’s support. The athlete touched on the heartfelt moment he shared with his dad after winning his first Masters in 1997 and what it meant to have his own daughter and son cheering him on.

“To now have come full circle and to have a chance to have my kids out there and be able to share that with them, it's special," he told ESPN.

“Sam, actually, she was there at the U.S. Open in 2008, but doesn't remember it,” he added. “It's nice to be able to share these things with my family, and it just means the world to me.”

Tiger was honest with Sam about his divorce

Ben Jared/PGA TOUR/Getty Tiger Woods and Sam Woods on the fifth green during the first round of the PNC Championship on December 16, 2023 in Orlando, Florida.

Tiger and Nordegren divorced in 2010 following the golfer's alleged extramarital affairs. The athlete has said he made sure to address his responsibility in the matter when speaking with his kids about it.

"I've taken the initiative with the kids, and told them up front, 'Guys, the reason why we're not in the same house, why we don't live under the same roof, Mommy and Daddy, is because Daddy made some mistakes,' " he told TIME magazine in 2015.

The former couple have worked well as co-parents, sharing custody of the kids and even becoming friends years after the split, an insider told PEOPLE.

“Tiger says really great things about Elin,” the source said in 2018. “He never complains about her, ever. He never says things like, ‘Oh, my ex is being unreasonable.’ On the contrary, he talks about her in glowing terms. They’re closer now than they were when they were married. The kids love them both.”

Sam honored her dad at his World Golf Hall of Fame induction

Chris Condon/PGA TOUR/Getty Tiger Woods and Sam Woods on stage during the World Golf Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on March 9, 2022 in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.

Sam was a centerpiece on one of her father’s biggest days: his World Golf Hall of Fame induction in 2022. At the event, which occurred one year after Tiger’s car accident, his teen daughter gave his introduction speech.

"We didn't know if you'd come home with two legs or not,” she said. “Now, you're not only about to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, but you're standing here on your own two feet. This is why you deserve this. You're a fighter, you've defied the odds every time.”

The experience was especially touching for the pro golfer, who posted on Instagram to share his thanks and a family photo featuring his mom and now-ex-girlfriend Erica Herman.

“I feel so honored to have been inducted into the @golfhalloffame tonight,” he captioned it. “Having Sam introduce me and my family there watching, it made it even that more special.”

Sam is also an athlete

David Cannon/Getty Tiger Woods with his son Charlie Woods and his daughter Sam Woods who was caddying for Tiger during the final round of the PNC Championship on December 17, 2023 in Orlando, Florida.

While Sam is more than happy to join her dad at his tournaments, she’s not as interested in playing golf herself.

“They’re keen into soccer,” Tiger told Golf.com in 2018 about both of his children. “If they want to play golf, that’s great. If they don’t, that’s fine, too. As long as they have a good time playing sports.”

He went on to share that he enjoyed playing the team sport with Sam and Charlie and had “a lot of fun” being able to “pass the ball around with them.”

“I get such a big kick out of watching them compete and play,” Tiger said. “It’s so much fun to see how happy and passionate they are about soccer.”

While son Charlie has changed course and is now following in his dad’s footsteps with golf, Sam is still committed to soccer, even playing on the varsity team at her high school.

She caddied for her dad

Ben Jared/PGA TOUR/Getty Tiger Woods and Sam Woods on the 10th tee box during the final round of the PNC Championship at Ritz-Carlton Golf Club on December 17, 2023 in Orlando, Florida.

The teen supported her dad on the green in a new way in December 2023 when she took on the job of caddie at the PNC Championship's Pro-Am.

In a video shared by the PGA tour on Instagram, she could be seen smiling and chatting while cleaning off her dad’s clubs.

“For the first time, Sam Woods is caddying for her father today ❤️,” the PGA Tour captioned the clip.



