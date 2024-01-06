Will Tiger Woods attend the PopStroke opening in Tuscaloosa? (It’s behind schedule, but almost open)

PopStroke looks to be teeing off early in the new year. When announced in April, the original plan was for fall 2023, but that proved optimistic.

But anyone driving on McFarland past the Helen Keller Boulevard site can’t help but notice emerald mounds, blue steel containers and landscaping arising over recent weeks. Because of holiday breaks in construction, Popstroke, partnered with Tiger Woods and TaylorMade Golf, is shooting for a mid-January 2024 opening.

“There’s been a lot of progress out there the last few weeks,” said Shane Robichaud, president of PopStroke. “Electricians are out there finishing up. Our audiovisual-slash-tech team is doing their installation: TVs, speakers, data poles …. The landscapers are finishing up, putting pavers out in the courtyard.

“And our course guy is putting finishing touches on the greens, literally making the turf smooth, getting the sand infill out on the turf, making sure the ball rolls perfectly, that all the seams are invisible …. We call it PopStroke perfect.”

Other touches such as benches, signage, handrails and garbage cans are moving into place, and those boxcar-like containers are being outfitted into what will be kitchens, bars, point-of-sale spots, restrooms and more. They’re being leveled, painted, and otherwise touched up.

The family-friendly “putt-putt golf on steroids,” as Tuscaloosa City Council President Kip Tyner called it, has had to push back planned opening dates a few times, but construction has remained steady since the spring site announcement, with bulldozers grading the land before shiny artificial-surface greens began to be laid in place this fall.

What will be just the 10th PopStroke in the country is going up over a previously undeveloped stretch of land off Helen Keller Boulevard, adjacent to Baumhower’s Victory Grille and a Hampton Inn. Though nearly abutting the University of Alabama, the site sits in Tyner’s Alberta district.

It’s not the only interesting new development rolling into Tuscaloosa from outside. In September, Sports Illustrated and Travel + Leisure announced they would locate their first resort destination here, on Rice Mine Loop, north of the Woolsey Finnell Bridge, an area previously planned as other projects, including The Bend, a mixed-use residential/shopping/entertainment plan.

With planned completion and opening by late 2025, it’ll be a game-changer, said Norman Crow, city councilor for District 3, where the development’s going. And like PopStroke, the Crimson-Tide-rich SI Resort should create a year-round destination with branding recognized far and wide.

Further downtown will be the STEAM-powered Saban Center, a project combining forces with Nick’s Kids — the charitable organization of the Nick and Terry Saban family — the city of Tuscaloosa, and other major donors and stakeholders. For more, see http://www.sabancenter.org.

Though the Druid City has experienced significant growth this century, especially in rebuilding after the April 27, 2011, tornado outbreak, it’s hard to find comparable local operations to weigh these sorts of projects against, in terms of potential economic and tourism impact.

“Efforts and developments such as this enhance our quality of life and add to the attractiveness of making the Tuscaloosa area a great place to live and visit,” said Kelsey Colglazier Rush, president and CEO for Visit Tuscaloosa. “As Tuscaloosa County’s destination marketing organization, it’s our responsibility to share the spirit of our destination.

“Our team is passionate about showcasing the positive momentum and new developments we’re experiencing with both our residents and our visitors, much like PopStroke.”

In 2019, PopStroke CEO Greg Bartoli created the first of its kind in Port St. Lucie, Florida, in 2019, with 15-time major champion Woods coming in as co-owner in 2020. PopStroke wishes to bring together all ages and skill levels in a family-friendly environment, while offering ice cream, craft beers, and other food and beverages. Before the April announcement of a Tuscaloosa location, there were seven in Florida, and one each in Arizona and Texas. The ninth, Delray Beach, opened in early November. Tuscaloosa was announced as part of a planned expansion into 13 new locations.

Again due to holiday uncertainty, the opening for Tuscaloosa hasn’t yet been fully formed, though sadly, Woods will not be attending, as earlier rumored. There will probably be a cold opening before the grand.

“We usually do a little bit of, kind of a kickoff night, kinda small, probably invitation only,” Robichaud said. “We use that as a training night to get all our staff and employees on board, to work out the kinks.”

Speaking of hiring, that’s still ahead. PopStroke corporate plans to be here early in 2024 to put the team together, Robichaud said. This site will likely hire 40, with 15 to 20 working per shift, though as Tuscaloosa is on a different scale from some of the larger-population locations, that’s still in process, too.

Job possibilities can be found online at http://www.popstroke.com/workatpopstroke, including bartenders, food runners and more, though specifics for Tuscaloosa are not yet laid out. Those interested should send a resume and application to hiring@popstroke.com.

Local menus and pricing haven’t been announced, but other PopStrokes price 18 holes at $20, or $25 for a day pass; with military and seniors, 60 and up, at $15; and children $12. Putters will be available, but guests may also bring their own.

Other PopStroke menus show appetizers, salads, burgers, sandwiches, tacos and sides, most in the $10 to $20 range, with kids’ menu items at $8 each. Entrees include Churrasco Skirt Steak, at $25, Grilled Salmon at $24, Chicken Tenders at $18, and Caribbean Mahi at $21. For more, see http://www.popstroke.com.

