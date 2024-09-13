Tiger Woods of the United States reacts as he walks off the third tee during day two of The 152nd Open championship at Royal Troon on July 19, 2024 in Troon, Scotland. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Friday, Tiger Woods announced via social media that he's undergone yet another back surgery.

Dr. Sheeraz Qureshi of Hospital for Special Surgery in West Palm Beach, Florida, performed the microdecompression surgery of the lumbar spine for nerve impingement in the lower back.

This procedure was an effort to alleviate back spasms and pain Woods battled throughout 2024.

In six PGA Tour starts this season, Woods withdrew from the Genesis Invitational midway through the second round due to illness, finished 60th at the Masters and missed the cut at the PGA Championship, U.S. Open and British Open.

Woods hopes this surgery allows him to return to normal life activities, including golf.

This article originally appeared on Golfweek: Tiger Woods announces he's undergone another back surgery