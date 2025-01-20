Tiffany & Co. Celebrates FIFA Club World Cup Trophy Unveiling

Tiffany & Co. and FIFA came together Thursday night at The Landmark in New York City to debut the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup Trophy.

“Crafted in collaboration with FIFA, the FIFA Club World Cup Trophy is a fusion of sport and elegance, craft and creativity. This trophy is a proud symbol of Tiffany & Co.’s commitment to sporting excellence and represents the next chapter in our 160-year history of creating the world’s most revered symbols of athletic achievement,” said Anthony Ledru, president and chief executive officer of Tiffany & Co.

Ledru hosted the festive event with FIFA president Gianni Infantino with guests including New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, Adam Silver, Sabine Getty, Swizz Beatz and a mix of athletes including Carli Lloyd, Sami Khedira, Michael Ballack, Santiago Solari and Francesco Totti taking in the trophy, which was designed by FIFA and crafted in collaboration with Tiffany & Co. The evening included a performance by English singer and songwriter Robbie Williams, who got the crowd dancing.

According to the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned jeweler, the trophy represents months of craftsmanship, combining advanced technologies with the precision of Swiss watchmaking, from its lightweight yet sturdy structure to its intricate mechanics.

“Over 140 days in 29 cities across 20 countries, this will be an epic journey for the trophy and a tournament that is breaking new ground and redefining global club football — and we’ve sent it off in style,” Infantino said. “The FIFA Club World Cup Trophy Tour will give players, coaches and fans from all over the world the chance to see the most coveted prize in global club football live, taking their passion to the world and uniting them in their excitement and the dream of becoming the first winners of the new FIFA Club World Cup.”

The 23rd FIFA World Cup will be the first to feature 48 teams across three countries — the U.S., Canada and Mexico — and will be held from June 11, 2026, to July 19, 2026, when the final will be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., not far from Manhattan.

