Tickets to see Iowa's Caitlin Clark are going for more than $1,000. What would you pay?

Want to see Caitlin Clark play in person this season? It’s going to cost you − potentially a lot.

The reigning player of the year, Clark − who’s just a few hundred points away from breaking the NCAA women’s basketball scoring record − is the hottest ticket in town when the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes come to visit. All but one road game at a Big Ten arena is sold out for the remainder of the 2023-24 season, and tickets on secondary market sites aren’t exactly cheap.

The sharpshooting supernova, who is one of the nation’s leaders in assists per game and is deadly in transition as both a passer and a scorer, has helped lead an explosion in women’s basketball popularity. Iowa has sold out nearly every road game this year, and is likely to be a hot ticket when the NCAA tournament starts (Iowa would host the first two rounds as a top four seed).

Caitlin Clark (22) and the Iowa Hawkeyes are the hottest ticket in town at home and on the road in the Big Ten.

Clark isn’t the only one helping boost women’s basketball sales, either: Earlier this season, LSU star Angel Reese, who led the Tigers to the 2023 national title, traveled home to Baltimore to play Coppin State and helped sellout the 4,100-capacity arena.

Bottom line: The price is going up to watch some of game’s biggest superstars.

Here’s how ticket availability and prices break down for Clark and Iowa when the Hawkeyes go on the road. (Iowa announced in August that women’s basketball tickets for the entire season had sold out for the first time in program history.)

Note: All prices are as of Monday, Jan. 8, at 3 p.m. ET.

Wednesday, Jan. 10, at Purdue

Mackey Arena (capacity: 14,240), seating chart

Tickets left: Purdue had 135 general admission ($15 for adults, $5 for kids under 13) tickets left. Numerous tickets are available on Seat Geek, Purdue’s official ticket partner. Resale tickets there are being sold as low as $3 and for as much as $673.

Sunday, Jan. 21, at No. 16 Ohio State

Schottenstein Center (capacity: 18,809), seating chart

Tickets left: Officially sold out as of Jan. 8. Tickets are available on secondary market, though Ohio State does not partner with any secondary seller, so tickets are not guaranteed by the university. On Ticketmaster, verified resale tickets are as low as $20 for general admission in the upper bowl, and as high as $1,094 for eight rows behind Iowa’s bench.

Wednesday, Jan. 31, at Northwestern

Welsh Ryan Arena (capacity: 7,039), seating chart

Tickets left: Sold out. Resale tickets on Seat Geek were going for between $181 (general admission) and $1,728, for the first row behind the scorers table.

Saturday, Feb. 3, at Maryland

XFINITY Center (capacity: 17,950), seating chart

Tickets left: Sold out. Maryland partners with Seat Geek and has been directing fans to purchase secondary market tickets there. On Seat Geek, tickets range from $94 to $1,104.

Caitlin Clark hit the game-winner vs. Indiana last February. The rematch at Indiana this season, scheduled for Feb. 22 at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, is already sold out.

Sunday, Feb. 11, at Nebraska

Pinnacle Bank Arena (capacity: 15,500), seating chart

Tickets left: Sold out. The Nebraska ticket office recommends looking at Seat Geek, where resell tickets range from $50 to $1,169, but warns spectators that because it’s the secondary market, it’s still a "buyer beware" situation.

Thursday, Feb. 22, at No. 13 Indiana

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall (capacity: 17,222), seating chart

Tickets left: Sold out. Resell tickets on Seat Geek, Indiana’s official ticket partner, range from $84 (upper bowl general admission) to $1,348 for front row center court, across from the benches.

Wednesday, Feb. 28, at Minnesota

Williams Arena (capacity: 14,625), seating chart

Tickets left: Sold out. Minnesota’s ticket website is directing fans to purchase secondary market tickets on Seat Geek, where tickets are as low as $100 for the second level baseline to $863 for the 17th row in the corner.

