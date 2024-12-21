Tickets for the Club World Cup, sales reserved for Inter fans

A historic event, a spectacular tournament that will see the best sides in the world face one another: in 2025, Inter will be one of 32 sides participating in the FIFA Club World Cup, scheduled for June and July 2025 in the USA.

Following the draw at the start of December, Inter now know the road that lies ahead of them: they will face Mexican side Monterrey, Japanese side Urawa Red Diamonds and Argentine side River Plate.

Inter fans will be able to access tickets on pre-sale until 16:00 CET on Tuesday 21 January 2025. This will allow Inter fans to purchase tickets in the dedicated sectors. Also available will be tickets for disabled fans.

In order to proceed with purchasing, Nerazzurri fans will have to fill out a form requesting an Access Code necessary to complete the transaction on the official FIFA website. It’s possible to make a request until midnight on Wednesday 15 January 2025.

Each code will be valid for sales of up to four tickets, all available games (group stage and knockout rounds), and one transaction. Should fans wish to make a second purchase for a different game, it will be necessary to be in possession of a second Access Code.

FIFA have also included conditional tickets (tickets for the knockout round ties in which clubs will only know if they are participating at the end of the group stage). Should fans purchase conditional tickets for a tie which does not then take place, the ticket will be cancelled and a refund will be issued.

The number of codes for ticket purchases is limited. Receiving an Access Code does not assure ticket availability when purchasing. Moreover, Inter would like to communicate that in case of a high number of requests, codes will be distributed by prioritising 2024/25 season ticket holders, followed by active Inter Club members, followed by remaining fans.

Codes will be sent in line with the following dates:

Requests made by midnight of 22/12: codes will be sent on 23/12

Requests made by midnight of 1/01/2025: codes will be sent on 5/01/2025

Requests from 2/01/2025 to 8/01/2025: codes will be sent before 12/01/2025

Requests from 9/01/2025 al 15/01/2025: codes will be sent before 19/01/2025

MONTERREY vs INTER

Tuesday 17 June 2025 Rose Bowl Stadium (Los Angeles) - 18:00 (local time)

Upper tier - $67 Lower tier - $134

INTER-URAWA RED DIAMONDS

Saturday 21 June 2025 Lumen Field (Seattle) - 12:00 (local time)

Upper tier - $67 Lowe tier - $134

INTER-RIVER PLATE

Wednesday 25 June 2025 Lumen Field (Seattle) - 18:00 (local time)

Upper tier - $62 Lowe tier - $134