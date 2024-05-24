Thursday's Major League Linescores
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Seattle
000
000
000
—
0
3
0
New York
011
000
30x
—
5
11
0
Castillo, Thornton (6), Speier (7), Baumann (7), Bazardo (8) and Zavala; Gil, González (7), Burdi (8), Holmes (8) and Trevino, Wells. W_Gil 6-1. L_Castillo 4-6. Sv_Holmes (14). HRs_New York, Stanton (12), Judge (15).
___
Toronto
001
000
233
—
9
13
0
Detroit
000
001
000
—
1
5
0
Gausman, Pop (7), Richards (8), Mayza (9) and Jansen; Flaherty, Faedo (7), Englert (9) and C.Kelly. W_Gausman 3-3. L_Flaherty 1-4. HRs_Toronto, Kiner-Falefa (2), Varsho (9), Guerrero (5).
___
INTERLEAGUE
Texas
010
000
100
—
2
6
1
Philadelphia
001
300
10x
—
5
12
0
Heaney, G.Anderson (4), Tinoco (6), Leclerc (8) and Knizner, Heim; Wheeler, Alvarado (8), Hoffman (9) and Realmuto. W_Wheeler 6-3. L_Heaney 0-6. Sv_Hoffman (4). HRs_Texas, A.García (12). Philadelphia, Realmuto (7), Castellanos (5).
___
Colorado
200
002
000
14
—
9
11
0
Oakland
000
000
121
15
—
10
17
1
(11 innings)
Feltner, Vodnik (7), Kinley (8), Beeks (9), Lawrence (9), Koch (11), Lambert (11) and Stallings, E.Díaz; Estes, Alexander (8), M.Kelly (9), M.Miller (10), Bielak (11) and McCann. W_Bielak 1-0. L_Lambert 2-3. HRs_Oakland, Davis (4), Cameron (1), Bleday (7).
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
San Francisco
000
100
150
—
7
13
1
Pittsburgh
100
400
100
—
6
9
0
E.Miller, Black (2), Ta.Rogers (5), Jackson (7), R.Rodríguez (8), Ty.Rogers (9) and Casali, Bailey; Skenes, Hernandez (7), Stratton (7), A.Chapman (8), Bednar (9) and Bart, Grandal. W_Jackson 2-1. L_Stratton 1-1. Sv_Ty.Rogers (1). HRs_San Francisco, Ramos (2), M.Chapman (8). Pittsburgh, McCutchen (7), Bart (4), Reynolds (7).
___
San Diego
220
000
000
2
—
6
12
0
Cincinnati
110
002
000
0
—
4
8
0
(10 innings)
Waldron, De Los Santos (6), Matsui (6), J.Estrada (8), Suarez (10) and Higashioka, Campusano; Montas, F.Cruz (7), Sims (8), A.Díaz (9), Moll (10), Farmer (10) and Maile. W_J.Estrada 1-0. L_Moll 0-1. Sv_Suarez (14). HRs_Cincinnati, Martini (4).
___
Atlanta
000
010
020
—
3
6
0
Chicago
000
000
000
—
0
4
0
Smith-Shawver, Lee (5), Johnson (6), Jiménez (7), Minter (8), Iglesias (9) and Tromp; B.Brown, Wesneski (5), Little (6), Hendricks (8) and Gomes. W_Lee 1-1. L_Wesneski 2-3. Sv_Iglesias (12). HRs_Atlanta, Kelenic (3).
The Associated Press