Thursday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Seattle

000

000

000

0

3

0

New York

011

000

30x

5

11

0

Castillo, Thornton (6), Speier (7), Baumann (7), Bazardo (8) and Zavala; Gil, González (7), Burdi (8), Holmes (8) and Trevino, Wells. W_Gil 6-1. L_Castillo 4-6. Sv_Holmes (14). HRs_New York, Stanton (12), Judge (15).

Toronto

001

000

233

9

13

0

Detroit

000

001

000

1

5

0

Gausman, Pop (7), Richards (8), Mayza (9) and Jansen; Flaherty, Faedo (7), Englert (9) and C.Kelly. W_Gausman 3-3. L_Flaherty 1-4. HRs_Toronto, Kiner-Falefa (2), Varsho (9), Guerrero (5).

INTERLEAGUE

Texas

010

000

100

2

6

1

Philadelphia

001

300

10x

5

12

0

Heaney, G.Anderson (4), Tinoco (6), Leclerc (8) and Knizner, Heim; Wheeler, Alvarado (8), Hoffman (9) and Realmuto. W_Wheeler 6-3. L_Heaney 0-6. Sv_Hoffman (4). HRs_Texas, A.García (12). Philadelphia, Realmuto (7), Castellanos (5).

Colorado

200

002

000

14

9

11

0

Oakland

000

000

121

15

10

17

1

(11 innings)

Feltner, Vodnik (7), Kinley (8), Beeks (9), Lawrence (9), Koch (11), Lambert (11) and Stallings, E.Díaz; Estes, Alexander (8), M.Kelly (9), M.Miller (10), Bielak (11) and McCann. W_Bielak 1-0. L_Lambert 2-3. HRs_Oakland, Davis (4), Cameron (1), Bleday (7).

NATIONAL LEAGUE

San Francisco

000

100

150

7

13

1

Pittsburgh

100

400

100

6

9

0

E.Miller, Black (2), Ta.Rogers (5), Jackson (7), R.Rodríguez (8), Ty.Rogers (9) and Casali, Bailey; Skenes, Hernandez (7), Stratton (7), A.Chapman (8), Bednar (9) and Bart, Grandal. W_Jackson 2-1. L_Stratton 1-1. Sv_Ty.Rogers (1). HRs_San Francisco, Ramos (2), M.Chapman (8). Pittsburgh, McCutchen (7), Bart (4), Reynolds (7).

San Diego

220

000

000

2

6

12

0

Cincinnati

110

002

000

0

4

8

0

(10 innings)

Waldron, De Los Santos (6), Matsui (6), J.Estrada (8), Suarez (10) and Higashioka, Campusano; Montas, F.Cruz (7), Sims (8), A.Díaz (9), Moll (10), Farmer (10) and Maile. W_J.Estrada 1-0. L_Moll 0-1. Sv_Suarez (14). HRs_Cincinnati, Martini (4).

Atlanta

000

010

020

3

6

0

Chicago

000

000

000

0

4

0

Smith-Shawver, Lee (5), Johnson (6), Jiménez (7), Minter (8), Iglesias (9) and Tromp; B.Brown, Wesneski (5), Little (6), Hendricks (8) and Gomes. W_Lee 1-1. L_Wesneski 2-3. Sv_Iglesias (12). HRs_Atlanta, Kelenic (3).

