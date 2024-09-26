'Thursday Night Football' schedule: NFL football prime-time schedule 2024

The 2024 "Thursday Night Football" schedule is underway, and it's loaded with divisional matchups.

Of the 16 games Amazon Prime Video will have available to stream this year, 12 of them are intradivision clashes. Only one division – the AFC South – is not scheduled to have a divisional prime-time game on Thursday this year.

Week 7 features the only interconference matchup of the year on "Thursday Night Football" when the Denver Broncos face the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans.

With so many divisional battles, tensions are bound to run high, and the stakes for each game could escalate as the season wears down. Fans won't want to miss the prime-time action on Thursday nights.

Here's the full "Thursday Night Football" schedule for the 2024 NFL season:

Thursday Night Football schedule 2024

All games are scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.

Week 2: Buffalo Bills 31, Miami Dolphins 10

Week 3: New York Jets 24, New England Patriots 3

Week 4: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants

Week 5: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons

Week 6: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

Week 7: Denver Broncos at New Orleans Saints

Week 8: Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams

Week 9: Houston Texans at New York Jets

Week 10: Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

Week 11: Washington Commanders at Philadelphia Eagles

Week 12: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns

Week 13: Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs*

Week 14: Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions*

Week 15: Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers*

Week 16: Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals*

Week 17: Seattle Seahawks at Chicago Bears*

(*): Thursday games can be flexed between Weeks 13-17. Teams must be given a four-week notice before the game can be flexed.

Who plays Thursday Night Football Week 4?

The Dallas Cowboys will face the New York Giants in East Rutherford, New Jersey on "Thursday Night Football" in Week 4. The game will be exclusively available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

