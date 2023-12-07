Thursday Night Football: Patriots vs. Steelers score, highlights, news, inactives and live updates

With quarterback Kenny Pickett out with an ankle injury, the Steelers will start Mitch Trubisky against the Patriots in Week 14. (Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports) (USA TODAY USPW / reuters)

This is an important game for both the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New England Patriots.

The Steelers will be playing their first game without starting QB Kenny Pickett, who could be out for as many as four games after ankle surgery earlier this week. Starting in his place will be Mitch Trubisky. And if you remember correctly from his days with the Chicago Bears, Trubisky isn't always the most dependable.

It's not the best time for the Steelers to start a backup. They have a 7-5 record and are on the edge of the playoff picture. One false move could eject them from that spot, and they need to bounce back after losing to the Arizona Cardinals last week. Right now they're holding on by their fingernails.

For the Patriots, it's a lot simpler. While head coach Bill Belichick undoubtedly wants to win, as his job dictates, losing isn't the end of the world. They're very good at it right now (which happens when you're 2-10), and waiting for them at the end of this dark rainbow is a high draft pick. Considering that Belichick has been switching between quarterbacks Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who are nearly clones of each other, they desperately need that pick to be as high as possible.

Will the Patriots get their third win of the season, or will they tighten their grip on a top draft pick? Will the Steelers make it work with Trubisky, or will they slip further from the light of the playoffs? Follow along as Yahoo Sports provides the latest news, scores and highlights from the late NFL slate in Week 14.