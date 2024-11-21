Thursday Night Football: How to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns NFL game tonight
Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season kicks off tonight with a Thursday Night Football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns. Headed into tonight's match, the Steelers are 8-2, meanwhile the Browns are 2-8. Unsurprisingly, the odds for tonight's TNF game favor Pittsburgh over Cleveland. The Steelers at Browns game will stream live nationally on Amazon Prime Video tonight at 8:15 p.m. ET. Keep reading to find out what you need to know, plus the rest of the Week 12 NFL schedule.
How to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns game:
Date: Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024
Coverage start time: 7 p.m. ET
Kickoff time: 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT
Game: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns
Location: Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, OH
Streaming: Amazon Prime Video
What channel is the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns game on?
The Steelers visit the Browns tonight, Nov. 21 for the next Thursday Night Football game of the season, streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
How to watch Thursday Night Football: Steelers vs. Browns:
Amazon Prime Video is the exclusive home for the NFL's Thursday Night Football games, including tonight's game. On top of Amazon Prime Video, an Amazon Prime subscription includes free shipping, exclusive deals, access to the Prime Day sales events, Amazon Music, a year of free GrubHub+ and more.
A standard Amazon Prime subscription is $15 monthly or $139 annually, but discounts are available for students and those on qualified government assistance. You can try Amazon Prime free for 30 days. You can also just subscribe directly to Prime Video and forego all the other Prime Benefits. A Prime Video subscription costs $9 monthly.
2024 NFL season Week 12 full schedule:
All times Eastern
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024
Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland: 8:15 p.m. ET (Prime Video)
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024
Minnesota vs. Chicago: 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)
Detroit vs. Indianapolis: 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)
New England vs. Miami: 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)
Tampa Bay vs. New York: 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)
Dallas vs. Washington: 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)
Kansas City vs. Carolina: 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)
Tennessee vs. Houston: 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)
Denver vs. Las Vegas: 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)
San Francisco vs. Green Bay: 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)
Arizona vs. Seattle: 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)
Philadelphia vs. Los Angeles: 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC, Peacock)
Monday, Nov. 25, 2024
Baltimore vs. Los Angeles: 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN, ABC)
Every way to watch NFL games this season:
