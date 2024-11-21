Advertisement
Thursday Night Football: How to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns NFL game tonight

danica creahan
Streaming Editor
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 17: Jerry Jeudy #3, Jameis Winston #5 and Elijah Moore #8 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a third quarter touchdown against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on November 17, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)
The Cleveland Browns host the Pittsburgh Steelers tonight for Thursday Night Football. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season kicks off tonight with a Thursday Night Football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns. Headed into tonight's match, the Steelers are 8-2, meanwhile the Browns are 2-8. Unsurprisingly, the odds for tonight's TNF game favor Pittsburgh over Cleveland. The Steelers at Browns game will stream live nationally on Amazon Prime Video tonight at 8:15 p.m. ET. Keep reading to find out what you need to know, plus the rest of the Week 12 NFL schedule.

Date: Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024

Coverage start time: 7 p.m. ET

Kickoff time: 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT

Game: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns

Location: Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, OH

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

The Steelers visit the Browns tonight, Nov. 21 for the next Thursday Night Football game of the season, streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video is the exclusive home for the NFL's Thursday Night Football games, including tonight's game. On top of Amazon Prime Video, an Amazon Prime subscription includes free shipping, exclusive deals, access to the Prime Day sales events, Amazon Music, a year of free GrubHub+ and more.

A standard Amazon Prime subscription is $15 monthly or $139 annually, but discounts are available for students and those on qualified government assistance. You can try Amazon Prime free for 30 days. You can also just subscribe directly to Prime Video and forego all the other Prime Benefits. A Prime Video subscription costs $9 monthly.

All times Eastern

Thursday, Nov. 21, 2024

  • Pittsburgh vs. Cleveland: 8:15 p.m. ET (Prime Video)

Sunday, Nov. 24, 2024

  • Minnesota vs. Chicago: 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

  • Detroit vs. Indianapolis: 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

  • New England vs. Miami: 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

  • Tampa Bay vs. New York: 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

  • Dallas vs. Washington: 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

  • Kansas City vs. Carolina: 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

  • Tennessee vs. Houston: 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

  • Denver vs. Las Vegas: 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

  • San Francisco vs. Green Bay: 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

  • Arizona vs. Seattle: 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

  • Philadelphia vs. Los Angeles: 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC, Peacock)

Monday, Nov. 25, 2024

  • Baltimore vs. Los Angeles: 8:15 p.m. ET (ESPN, ABC)

To recap, here are all the ways you can watch NFL games in 2024.