Thursday Night Football: How to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns NFL game tonight

Amazon Prime Video is the exclusive home for the NFL's Thursday Night Football games, including tonight's game. On top of Amazon Prime Video, an Amazon Prime subscription includes free shipping, exclusive deals, access to the Prime Day sales events, Amazon Music, a year of free GrubHub+ and more.

A standard Amazon Prime subscription is $15 monthly or $139 annually, but discounts are available for students and those on qualified government assistance. You can try Amazon Prime free for 30 days. You can also just subscribe directly to Prime Video and forego all the other Prime Benefits. A Prime Video subscription costs $9 monthly.