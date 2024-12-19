Thursday Night Football: How to watch the Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers NFL game tonight

Yahoo Canada is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers will host the Denver Broncos for this week's Thursday Night Football game, here's to to tune in. (Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images)

While no team in the AFC West can catch up to the No. 1 Kansas City Chiefs, the Denver Broncos and the Los Angeles Chargers – currently at No. 2 and No. 3 in the division – will do their best to make it to the playoffs and keep things interesting in the division for the next three weeks. The Broncos will head to L.A. to play the Chargers this Thursday night, a game that will likely determine how the first round of the playoffs will look and which teams will face-off in the postseason. The Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers game will stream live nationally on Amazon Prime Video tonight at 8:15 p.m. ET. Keep reading to find out what you need to know, and keep an eye on game-day updates here.

How to watch the Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers game:

Date: Thursday, Dec. 19, 2024

Kickoff time: 8:15 p.m. ET/5:15 p.m. PT

Game: Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Location: SoFi Stadium

Streaming: Amazon Prime Video

What channel is the Broncos vs. Chargers game on?

The Denver Broncos play the L.A. Chargers tonight, Dec. 19, for this week's Thursday Night Football game, streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Stream Thursday Night Football Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video is the exclusive home for the NFL's Thursday Night Football games, including tonight's match-up. On top of Amazon Prime Video, an Amazon Prime subscription includes free shipping, exclusive deals, access to the Prime Day sales events, Amazon Music, a year of free GrubHub+ and more. A standard Amazon Prime subscription is $15 monthly or $139 annually, but discounts are available for students and those on qualified government assistance. You can try Amazon Prime free for 30 days. You can also just subscribe directly to Prime Video and forego all the other Prime Benefits. A Prime Video subscription costs $9 monthly. $15/month at Amazon

2024 NFL season Week 16 schedule:

All times Eastern

Thursday, Dec. 19

Denver Broncos vs. Los Angeles Chargers: 8:15 p.m. (Prime Video)

Saturday, Dec. 21

Houston Texans vs. Kansas City Chiefs: 1 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Baltimore Ravens: 4:30 p.m. (FOX)

Sunday, Dec. 22

New York Giants vs. Atlanta Hawks: 1 p.m. (FOX)

Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears: 1 p.m. (FOX)

Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals: 1 p.m. (CBS)

Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts: 1 p.m. (CBS)

Los Angeles Rams vs. New York Jets: 1 p.m. (CBS)

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders: 1 p.m. (FOX)

Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers: 1 p.m. (FOX)

Minnesota Vikings vs. Seattle Seahawks: 4:05 p.m. (FOX)

New England Patriots vs. Buffalo Bills: 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Las Vegas Raiders: 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

San Francisco 49ers vs. Miami Dolphins: 4:25 p.m. (CBS)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Dallas Cowboys: 8:20 p.m. (NBC, Peacock)

Monday, Dec. 23

New Orleans Saints vs. Green Bay Packers: 8:15 p.m. (ABC, ESPN+)

