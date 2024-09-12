Who are the Thursday Night Football announcers on Prime Video? Full Week 2 NFL announcing lineup

Week 1 of the NFL season has come and gone and Week 2 is quickly approaching.

The league's opening weekend saw plenty of drama, including the Baltimore Ravens losing to the Kansas City Chiefs by a toe, and a few upsets as well, including the New England Patriots beating the Cincinnati Bengals 16-10 in Cincinnati.

The Week 2 slate opens in South Florida, as the Miami Dolphins host the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football for a divisional tilt between two teams with aspirations of winning the AFC East.

The action resumes Sunday with ten games set to kick off at 1 p.m. ET, highlighted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers taking on the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. The afternoon window features three games, including a battle between two of the game's best quarterbacks when Joe Burrow and the Bengals take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

Sunday's action comes to a close with the Chicago Bears taking on the Houston Texans on Sunday Night Football in Houston.

Week 2 wraps up with the Atlanta Falcons taking on the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday Night Football.

Here's a full list of announcers, channels and kickoff times for every Week 2 NFL game.

All kickoff times are in Eastern time.

Who are the Thursday Night Football announcers?

Prime Video announced Wednesday that the on-air team of Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst) and Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter) will be returning for its third season of Thursday Night Football coverage.

Host Charissa Thompson, along with analysts and former NFL players Andrew Whitworth, Tony Gonzalez, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Richard Sherman, will comprise Thursday Night Football's pregame, halftime and postgame coverage, the streamer announced.

The crew's first game will be Thursday's AFC East showdown between the Dolphins and Bills at Hard Rock Stadium, the streaming platform announced. Coverage is set to begin at 7 p.m. ET Thursday, with the game scheduled to kick off at 8:15 p.m.

San Francisco 49ers at Minnesota Vikings announcers

Kickoff time, TV channel: 1 p.m., CBS

Announcers: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Trent Green (analyst), and Melanie Collins (sideline reporter)

New York Jets at Tennessee Titans announcers

Kickoff time, TV channel: 1 p.m., CBS

Announcers: Ian Eagle (play-by-play), Charles Davis (analyst), and Evan Washburn (sideline reporter)

Las Vegas Raiders at Baltimore Ravens announcers

Kickoff time, TV channel: 1 p.m., CBS

Announcers: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Tiki Barber (analyst), and AJ Ross (sideline reporter)

Los Angeles Chargers at Carolina Panthers announcers

Kickoff time, TV channel: 1 p.m., CBS

Announcers: Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Jay Feely (analyst), and Amanda Balionis (sideline reporter)

Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars announcers

Kickoff time, TV channel: 1 p.m., CBS

Announcers: Chris Lewis (play-by-play), Jason McCourty (analyst), and Amanda Guerra (sideline reporter)

New Orleans Saints at Dallas Cowboys announcers

Kickoff time, TV channel: 1 p.m., FOX

Announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Tom Brady (analyst), Erin Andrews (sideline reporter), and Tom Rinaldi (sideline reporter)

Indianapolis Colts at Green Bay Packers announcers

Kickoff time, TV channel: 1 p.m., FOX

Announcers: Joe Davis (play-by-play), Greg Olsen (analyst), and Pam Oliver (sideline reporter)

New York Giants at Washington Commanders announcers

Kickoff time, TV channel: 1 p.m., FOX

Announcers: Chris Myers (play-by-play), Mark Schlereth (analyst), and Jen Hale (sideline reporter)

Seattle Seahawks at New England Patriots announcers

Kickoff time, TV channel: 1 p.m., FOX

Announcers: Kenny Albert (play-by-play), Jonathan Vilma (analyst), and Megan Olivi (sideline reporter)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Detroit Lions announcers

Kickoff time, TV channel: 1 p.m., FOX

Announcers: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), Daryl Johnston (analyst), and Laura Okmin (sideline reporter)

Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals announcers

Kickoff time, TV channel: 4:05 p.m., FOX

Announcers: Adam Amin (play-by-play), Mark Sanchez (analyst), and Kristina Pink (sideline reporter)

Cincinnati Bengals at Kansas City Chiefs announcers

Kickoff time, TV channel: 4:25 p.m., CBS

Announcers: Jim Nantz (play-by-play), Tony Romo (analyst), and Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter)

Pittsburgh Steelers at Denver Broncos announcers

Kickoff time, TV channel: 4:25 p.m., CBS

Announcers: Spero Dedes (play-by-play), Adam Archuleta (analyst), and Aditi Kinkhabwala (sideline reporter)

Sunday Night Football: Chicago Bears at Houston Texans announcers

Kickoff time, where to watch: 8:20 p.m., NBC and Peacock

Announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (analyst) and Melissa Stark (sideline reporter)

Monday Night Football: Atlanta Falcons at Philadelphia Eagles announcers

Kickoff time, where to watch: 8:15 p.m., ESPN

Announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (analyst), and Lisa Salters (sideline reporter)

