Thunder rookie Josh Giddey surpasses LaMelo Ball as youngest NBA player to record triple-double

LaMelo Ball's status as the youngest player in NBA history to record a triple-double lasted 358 days.

The new holder is Oklahoma City Thunder rookie Josh Giddey, who continued a standout rookie year with a night to remember on Sunday. Facing the Dallas Mavericks, Giddey posted 17 points, 14 assists and 13 rebounds at the age of 19 years and 84 days, 56 days younger than Ball on his record night.

Giddey's contributions weren't enough for the 13-23 Thunder to avoid a 95-86 loss, but he at least upheld the franchise's recent tradition of having a bright future.

The Thunder selected Giddey with the sixth overall pick after he spent a season with the Adelaide 36ers of Australia's National Basketball League. They've been rewarded with a player who has displayed superlative passing ability in a 6-foot-8 frame, currently averaging 10.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game.

So far, that performance has earned Giddey an NBA Rookie of the Month Award and has him firmly in the NBA Rookie of the Year race. What comes next could determine if the Thunder are finally ready to take the next step toward contention.