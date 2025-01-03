Thunder face the Knicks on 8-game win streak

New York Knicks (24-10, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (28-5, first in the Western Conference)

Oklahoma City; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunder -5; over/under is 220.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma City will attempt to prolong its eight-game win streak with a victory over New York.

The Thunder have gone 15-2 in home games. Oklahoma City is fourth in the Western Conference scoring 115.4 points while shooting 46.7% from the field.

The Knicks are 13-6 on the road. New York is ninth in the NBA with 28.0 assists per game led by Jalen Brunson averaging 7.7.

The 115.4 points per game the Thunder average are 5.8 more points than the Knicks give up (109.6). The Knicks are shooting 49.9% from the field, 7.3% higher than the 42.6% the Thunder's opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 6.1 assists and two steals for the Thunder.

Karl-Anthony Towns is averaging 24.9 points, 13.7 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Knicks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunder: 10-0, averaging 114.6 points, 44.5 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 11.4 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.8 points per game.

Knicks: 9-1, averaging 118.2 points, 46.3 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points.

INJURIES: Thunder: Chet Holmgren: out (hip), Nikola Topic: out for season (acl), Alex Caruso: day to day (hip).

Knicks: Jalen Brunson: day to day (calf), Miles McBride: day to day (hamstring), Mitchell Robinson: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press