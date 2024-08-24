Three Uncertainties In Inter Milan Starting XI For Serie A Home Opener Vs Lecce – Italy Star Pushing To Start

Three Uncertainties In Inter Milan Starting XI For Serie A Home Opener Vs Lecce – Italy Star Pushing To Start

Midfielder Davide Frattesi is hoping to start for Inter Milan in their Serie A home opener against Lecce this evening.

This according to today’s print edition of Turin-based newspaper Tuttosport, via FCInterNews. They also report that Denzel Dumfries and Benjamin Pavard are likely to come into the lineup.

This evening, Inter host Lecce in their first Serie A match of the season at the San Siro.

The Nerazzurri were unable to take three points in their first match of the campaign. They drew 2-2 in a thriller away to Genoa last weekend.

But now, the pressure is really on Inter to get their title defense into gear.

In Lecce, Inter face a team who they managed to beat both home and away last season.

The Puglian side lost their opener at home to Atalanta. They fell to a heavy 0-4 defeat.

That does not mean, however, that there is any reason for Inter to underestimate Lecce. The Giallorossi have shown that they can get a result against bigger name teams since their return to the top flight in 2022.

Davide Frattesi Hoping To Start For Inter In Serie A Clash Vs Lecce

According to Tuttosport, there are a couple of changes that Inter coach Simone Inzaghi will make to the starting eleven this evening from the team that drew with Genoa.

Two of these will come on the right flank.

On the right of the back three, Pavard will come in for Yann Bisseck.

And at right-wingback, veteran former Manchester United and Torino defender Matteo Darmian will drop out of the team, making way for Dumfries.

Lastly, Tuttosport report, midfielder Frattesi could start this evening’s match.

The former Sassuolo midfielder came off the bench to replace Henrikh Mkhitaryan in the second half against Genoa.

But according to Tuttosport, Frattesi is pushing to take Mkhitaryan’s starting place this time around.