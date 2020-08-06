Three things to blame for Oilers' struggles (other than McDavid's attitude)

Connor McDavid's composure and grace is CLEARLY rubbing his teammates the wrong way. (Photo by Dave Sandford/NHLI via Getty Images)

Adversity is a funny thing in sports. Some teams crumple at the mere sight of it, surrendering the moment those lengthy odds are placed before them. Others choose to pick themselves up off the mat and stand tall, refusing to wilt in the face of unfavourable circumstances.

The Edmonton Oilers lean towards the former, unfortunately, as those plucky misfits from the City of Champions currently appear unable to overcome the sullen demeanour of their former-Hart, Art Ross and Ted Lindsay Award-winning captain, Connor McDavid.

That, my friends, is what we in the biz call a “joke.”

McDavid is obviously the NHL’s undisputed best player. He’s hockey’s Michael Jordan, albeit without the alleged gambling interest (that we know of, at least). Who cares if a McDavid-centric “Last Dance” would be the most boring eight hours of television to ever grace the small screen? The guy flat out scores and manages to do so while also lugging around the collection of paper mâché and loose dryer lint management has forced him to call a supporting cast.

So with the Oilers on the brink of elimination while McDavid continues to tear up the score sheet, here are three things to pin Edmonton’s struggles on that aren’t its captain’s unwillingness to throw a public temper tantrum.

1. Goaltending

New Rule: The next analyst to call Mike Smith an “elite puck-moving goaltender” on live television should have their credentials revoked.

Seriously. We’re not in 2012 anymore. I’m writing this with a mask on, for Pete’s sake. That should be evidence enough.

Give credit where credit’s due, though. Smith was indeed a valued member of the “Martin Brodeur Third Defenceman Club” once upon a time, capturing the hearts and minds of the hockey world with his courageous forages outside of his own crease. Those little flourishes were great — relics of a bygone era when goaltenders were daring enough to practically pose a threat to jump up into the rush.

But the past seven years? Well, those haven’t exactly featured the same degree of success for Smith, with the veteran handing out enough charitable goals to his opponents that you could swear he’s able to write them off on his taxes.

And yet, even with a near-decade-long track record of clumsiness, Dave Tippett boldly handed Smith the start in Game 1 of the Oilers’ best-of-five play-in series.

It went exactly as you would expect.

McDavid, who scored the game’s opening goal, could have popped a blood vessel from sheer rage and still couldn’t have made up for whatever the heck Smith thought he was doing there. The Oilers proceeded to drop Game 1 by a score of 6-4. Smith allowed five goals on 23 shots.

All was not lost, though. After rebounding with a statement 6-3 victory in Game 2 after turning to Mikko Koskinen in net, the universe seemingly remembered that he’s a 32-year-old goaltender who was given a three-year contract extension worth $4.5 million per year in the middle of a rookie season in which he posted a .906 save percentage by a lame duck GM who was two weeks out from his overwhelmingly anticipated firing.

Take a wild guess at what happened next.

The Blackhawks took Game 3, Koskinen allowed four goals on 25 shots (including this doozy) and the Oilers left the ice in their own building on the brink of elimination against the 23rd place team in the NHL.

But, hey, Connor said a swear! Now that’s progress.

2. Supporting Cast

