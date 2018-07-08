Three-team NBA trade sends Bismack Biyombo to Hornets in another ho-hum Michael Jordan deal

Bismack Biyombo is reportedly headed back to Charlotte in a three-team trade involving the Chicago Bulls and Orlando Magic. (AP)

In 2011, Michael Jordan’s then-Charlotte Bobcats traded for the draft rights to Bismack Biyombo, who was taken with the seventh pick of the NBA draft by the Sacramento Kings.

In four years in Charlotte, the Congolese center never averaged more than 5.2 points per game and found himself relegated to the bench before the team let him walk away in free agency in 2015.

Hornets bring back disappointing player at a higher price

Now Jordan’s Hornets have reportedly made a deal to bring Biyombo and the remaining two years and $34 million on his current deal back to Charlotte in a three-team trade including the Chicago Bulls and Orlando Magic that mostly amounts to salary being moved around.

Chicago is sending guard Jerian Grant to Orlando as part of the deal, while ESPN reports that Charlotte is trading center Timofey Mozgov to Orlando as well. Charlotte reportedly receives Biyombo from Orlando while Chicago gets guard Julyan Stone and his non-guaranteed contract.

Sources: Chicago is trading guard Jerian Grant to Orlando as part of a 3-team deal. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 8, 2018





None of these players are difference makers, and for Hornets fans, it must be frustrating to see a free agent season highlighted by the return of Biyombo and the addition of a well-past-his-prime Tony Parker.

Same old story in Charlotte

Charlotte has failed to prove itself as a free agent destination since Jordan became a part owner in 2006 and took control in 2010. That shortcoming, combined with subpar draft nights that have seen Biyombo, Adam Morrison and Noah Vonleh all selected in the first round under Jordan’s watch has left Charlotte as a regular lottery participant and blip on the overall NBA radar.

Story Continues

Bringing Biyombo back is yet another transaction that does nothing to change the trajectory in Charlotte.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Kyrie Irving never wanted LeBron to return to Cleveland in 2014

• Here’s what the 2018 MLB All-Star teams should look like

• Brazil’s hopes were dashed by World Cup’s dumbest rule

• OSU sex abuse charge makes it clear that silence is a thing of the past

