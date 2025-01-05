Three takeaways for Hansi Flick from UD Barbastro 0-4 Barcelona | Copa del Rey

Barcelona locked horns against UD Barbastro last night in the Round of 32 of the Copa del Rey and many expected a hard-fought clash as the two sides dished out the last time they played against each other.

Unlike last season, however, the game was far from competitive as Barcelona comfortably took home the win by a 4-0 scoreline.

Robert Lewandowski, Pablo Torre and Eric Garcia were on the scoreboard for Barcelona in the must-win game and helped the Catalans advance to the Round of 16 of the knockout competition.

Most importantly, however, the result broke Barcelona’s streak of two losses in a row and provides them much-needed momentum ahead of the Spanish Super Cup.

Barça Universal brings you three talking points from UD Barbastro 0-4 Barcelona.

The ideal start

Barcelona made a strong start to the new year. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

The win against Barbastro last night was the team’s first game of the new year and to kick it off with a win, needless to say, was the dream scenario.

The result last night, however, has implications far beyond Barcelona’s mere progression into the next round for the team was in dire need of positivity after how their 2024 ended.

Barcelona were on an undeniable slump in the closing months of 2024 and closed it off in the worst way possible with back-to-back defeats against Leganes and Atletico Madrid.

Their poor performances not only saw their lead in La Liga slowly slip away but also gifted it to Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid and it was all going awry for Hansi Flick.

For his team to come back after the Christmas break and dish out a dominant 4-0 result against Barbastro in the manner in which they did last night, thus, is a big positive.

Barcelona did not struggle at any point in the night, were in complete control of the proceedings and created chance after chance against the hosts. And while their opponents were indeed a struggling fourth-division side, every bit of confidence helps.

A night of debuts

Toni Fernandez made his senior team debut. (Photo courtesy: FC Barcelona official website)

Flick’s lineup at Estadi Municipal Deportes Barbastro featured two new names who have not featured this season – Wojciech Szczesny and Ronald Araujo, both of whom enjoyed strong debuts to the season.

The goalkeeper, who signed for Barcelona mid-season as an emergency replacement for Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, was reliable in his distribution and showed a strong desire to prove his worth.

He was not tested much by Barbastro’s forwards and did not have much shot-stopping to prove, but his ability on the ball was impressive and he was calm in possession.

Araujo, meanwhile, had a busier night across the field. At no point in the game did it appear that the Uruguayan had been off the field for six months.

He started the clash and completed the 90 minutes without any sign of physical discomfort. His passing range was impressive, his decision-making on point and his physical presence imposing.

In 90 minutes, the captain did not have a whole lot of defending to do but proved himself to be a serious danger in set-pieces. In fact, he even racked up an assist for Eric Garcia’s opener.

A third debutant made his way later in the night – the talented Toni Fernandez from the academy – and the youngster looked like a bright spot in his short cameo with confident forays and passing range.

Pablo Torre deserves more

Pablo Torre was on the scoresheet again. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

While Barcelona were in complete control across the field, the most impressive player in the garnet-and-blue was Pablo Torre.

Granted a start on the night, the youngster played in the attacking midfield role and shone brightly in Barcelona’s buildup and possession phase.

The young phenom found the right passing outlets, broke the defence with his creativity and barely put a step wrong and his numbers prove what a difference-maker he was.

Torre racked up the assist for both of Robert Lewandowski’s goals against Barbastro and the second assist was particularly impressive as he took a deft touch to set the Polish star free in front of goal.

He then found himself at the right place at the right time to capitalise on a loose pass by the opposition goalkeeper and earn a goal for himself as well.

Over the 81 minutes he shone on the field, Torre racked up a staggering six key passes and completed 100% of his crosses and 83% of his passes.

With Dani Olmo’s registration now unclear and Fermin Lopez looking out of form, Torre deserved more prominence in the coming days. He could prove instrumental in the coming months.