Three plotlines to savour as Manchester United take on Chelsea at Old Trafford

Manchester United take on Chelsea at Old Trafford on Sunday evening, aiming to make it two wins from two since Erik ten Hag was sacked at the start of the week.

The Red Devils enter the game in 14th position in the table and are desperate to add three points to propel them towards the European spots.

Sunday’s game will be the 196th clash between the two sides with United coming out on top 86 times and drawing and losing 56 times each.

Last season saw two dramatic games between the two sides when a brace from Scott McTominay gave the Red Devils a 2-1 win at Old Trafford but a late Cole Palmer hat-trick gave the Blues the bragging rights in a 4-3 loss at Stamford Bridge.

Here are three storylines to get the pulses racing before the match.

Can the goals keep flowing under Ruud van Nistelrooy?

The Red Devils have scored a paltry eight goals in nine Premier League matches this season and have missed an incredible 22 big chances, more than any other team in the league going into this round of fixtures.

There was sweet relief on Wednesday in the cup as Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side swept in four goals inside the first 45 minutes of action and added a fifth early on in the second half.

The Red Devils have scored 12 goals in two Carabao Cup games and five in three European ties but have struggled to find the net in the league.

Chelsea under Enzo Maresca have significantly improved their defence as they have only conceded 11 goals in nine league matches this season, so it will be a tougher ask to score against this Chelsea defence than in more recent league meetings.

Van Nistelrooy will have been pleased with the 5-2 victory over Leicester but he would be delighted if his side can overcome his biggest test of his interim role against the Blues on Sunday.

Fantastic home record against Chelsea on the line

United have disappointed at home this season against the top clubs. A couple of 0-3 defeats to both Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur played a key role in Erik ten Hag’s downfall at the club.

Nonetheless, they have certainly had their fair share of positive moments at Old Trafford against their London rivals at the weekend.

According to The BBC, “Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 11 home league games against Chelsea, winning five and drawing six, and can win three in a row against the Blues at Old Trafford for the first time since 1957.”

In fact the 5th of May 2013 was the last time Chelsea managed a victory at Old Trafford and United had already wrapped up the title by that stage, so were hardly firing on all cylinders.

United aiming to avoid their worst start to a league season since the 1980s.

The Red Devils’ campaign has been one of disappointment and embarrassment so far as they have massively failed to live up to expectations.

Their “tally of 11 points is their second lowest at this stage of a Premier League season – they had one point fewer after nine games in 2019-20.”

“Should they fail to win, they will have their lowest points total after 10 league fixtures since 1986-87, the season which saw Sir Alex Ferguson take charge on the 6th of November.”

A loss would also see them significantly cut off from Chelsea, a major rival for the European spots, as defeat would see them fall a massive nine points behind the Stamford Bridge club. Conversely, a win would bring them back within three points.