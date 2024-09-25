Three key matchups to watch in the Miami Hurricanes’ ACC opener against Virginia Tech

The No. 7 Miami Hurricanes (4-0) begin Atlantic Coast Conference play by hosting the Virginia Tech Hokies at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hark Rock Stadium, with the game televised on ESPN.

Miami is looking to continue the strong start it built during nonconference play while an experienced Virginia Tech team is looking to rebound from a couple shaky performances over the first month of the season.

Here are three matchups to watch throughout the game.

Miami Hurricanes offensive line vs. Virginia Tech Hokies pass rush

Virginia Tech’s defense has 13 sacks this season, which is tied for seventh nationally. Leading the way is redshirt senior defensive end Antwaun Powell-Ryand, who has a nation-leading six sacks this season. Overall, nine Hokies defenders have recorded at least a half sack through four games.

Meanwhile, Miami’s offensive line has been stellar in keeping quarterback Cam Ward upright. The Hurricanes have allowed just three sacks all season, giving Ward ample time to go through his progressions and make proper decisions. Ward also has the ability to escape the pocket and use his legs to keep plays alive when the opponent gets into the backfield.

Virginia Tech Hokies rushing offense vs. Miami Hurricanes rushing defense

The Hurricanes enter the week having given up an average of just 64.75 rushing yards per game, the sixth-best mark in the nation, and just two rushing touchdowns — both in the season opener against the Florida Gators. Outside of a 71-yard touchdown run by the Gators’ Montrell Johnson, Miami gave up just one rush of more than 20 yards through its first four games. Miami capped nonconference play by holding USF to just 62 rushing yards after the Bulls had averaged 268.67 yards per game on the ground entering the matchup.

Virginia Tech will be the next big test for Miami’s run defense. After being held to just 75 rushing yards in their season-opening loss to Vanderbilt, the Hokies have put up 208, 289 and 183 yards in their games against Marshall, Old Dominion and Rutgers, respectively. Virginia Tech also has nine rushing touchdowns (tied for 25th nationally), and nine rushes of at least 20 yards (tied for 13th nationally). Bhayshul Tuten leads Virginia Tech’s ground game with 391 yards and seven touchdowns, the latter of which is tied for sixth in the country.

Who wins on third down?

The Hurricanes have been one of the best teams in college football on both sides of the ball on third down. Miami has a nation-best 64.29 percent conversion rate on third down on offense (27 for 42) while holding opponents to just a 25.53 percent success rate (12 for 51) that ranks as the eighth best in the country.

As for Virginia Tech, the Hokies are converting third downs at a 41.67 percent rate (25 for 60) and are holding opponents to just a 33.9 percent conversion rate (20 for 59).