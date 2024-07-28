Three game-changing transfers worth €170m that Barcelona can pull off in 2025

It is no secret that Barcelona are facing serious financial challenges, and these issues are pushing the club to take drastic measures.

Despite these troubles, though, Barcelona should not let these financial woes prevent them from planning an exciting transfer market strategy for 2025.

If their financial situation remains tough next year, the Catalonian team needs to capitalise on opportunities similar to last summer, when they secured players like Andreas Christensen and Ilkay Gundogan on free transfers.

Currently, the limited market opportunities and the constant demand for top talents make it difficult for Barcelona to establish pre-agreements.

However, having a solid plan in place is always beneficial. With that in mind, let’s explore three potential player transfers that Barcelona could execute in the summer of 2025 without incurring a transfer fee.

Mikel Merino is wanted by Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Arsenal. (Photo by CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP via Getty Images)

Mikel Merino, valued at €50 million by Transfermarkt, has garnered significant attention after his impressive performances at the recently concluded European Championship.

The Real Sociedad midfielder is on the radar of several top clubs, including Barcelona, Arsenal, and Atletico Madrid. However, Barcelona’s primary targets are currently Nico Williams and Dani Olmo, both of whom would require substantial financial investment.

Given Real Sociedad’s desire to retain their prized asset, it would be nearly impossible for Barcelona to sign Merino this summer.

However, since it’s known that Merino is unlikely to stay at Real Sociedad long-term, Barcelona could aim to secure a pre-contract agreement with him in January. This strategy would allow them to bring in a talented midfielder without paying a hefty transfer fee.

Barcelona will need to fend off interest from Real Madrid for Joshua Kimmich. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

There has been a lot of speculation about Joshua Kimmich’s future at Bayern Munich. The German captain, valued at €50 million, has a contract that expires in 2025, and it appears unlikely that he will renew his deal beyond that.

Bayern Munich, known for their determination to retain top players, will try to keep Kimmich, especially since no team would want to spend extravagantly to sign him when he can join for free next summer.

For Barcelona, the main challenge is Real Madrid’s interest in Kimmich. The Los Blancos are keen on signing him, but Barcelona have an advantage due to Hansi Flick’s presence.

Flick and Kimmich have worked closely in the past, which could be a significant factor in persuading the player to choose Barcelona.

Until January, it will be crucial for Barcelona to stay in touch with Kimmich and his agents, ensuring they are well-positioned to make a move when the time is right.

Leroy Sane would be a massive coup for Barcelona. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Signing Leroy Sane, who is valued at €70 million, would be a bold move for Barcelona, but given his talent, it’s worth considering. Like Merino and Kimmich, Sane’s contract with Bayern Munich ends in 2025.

Due to his current injury status, Bayern has not made much progress in extending his contract. While it may be challenging for Sane to secure a spot in Barcelona’s starting XI, considering the presence of young talents like Lamine Yamal, his versatility would be a valuable asset.

Sane can play on either flank or in an attacking midfield position, providing Barcelona with multiple options. His speed and skill would complement Barcelona’s attacking strategy, making them one of the most formidable teams on the counter-attack.

Bringing Sane into the squad would not only add depth but will also enhance their offensive capabilities.