Three Barcelona player exits that Hansi Flick vetoed in the summer – report

Three Barcelona player exits that Hansi Flick vetoed in the summer – report

According to journalist Luis Rojo’s report in MARCA, Barcelona manager Hansi Flick firmly refused to allow the departure of key players Eric Garcia, Inigo Martinez, and Ansu Fati during the transfer market. This decision was made despite several offers and interest from other clubs.

The summer transfer window brought about significant changes to Barcelona’s squad, with the team adjusting the plans based on circumstances as they unfolded.

However, the final result of the transfer dealings was quite different from what had been initially envisioned.

Factors that affected the strategy

Hansi Flick did not want to sell Eric Garcia. (Photo by Aitor Alcalde/Getty Images)

There were two main factors that influenced these changes. First, Barcelona’s ‘Fair Play’ financial restrictions played a crucial role.

Both Deco and Flick had drawn up a list of players they wanted to bring in, but the lack of funds meant they had to let go of some potential signings.

This forced the club to rethink their strategy, focusing more on maintaining the squad rather than securing reinforcements.

The second key factor was the injuries to some of Barcelona’s most important players. Ronald Araujo, Frenkie de Jong, Andreas Christensen, Gavi, and Ansu Fati all suffered injuries, which impacted the club’s decision-making when it came to outgoing transfers.

Due to these injuries, Flick was adamant about keeping certain players, as they were needed to cover for the sidelined stars.

Three exits blocked

Hansi Flick has complete faith in Ansu Fati. (Photo by Eric Alonso/Getty Images)

One of the players who was almost transferred was Garcia. Girona, where he spent last season on loan, were keen to bring him back, with manager Michel requesting his return.

However, Araujo’s injury and Garcia’s ability to play as a pivot meant Flick was unwilling to let him go. Porto also showed interest in the final days of the window, but Flick once again rejected the move due to the club’s inability to sign a replacement.

Meanwhile, Martinez found himself in a similar situation. Early in the summer, there was a strong chance he would leave, especially since he wasn’t initially registered for the season.

However, Araujo’s injury and Martinez’s impressive training performances convinced Flick and Deco to keep him, despite a significant €5 million offer from a Saudi club that was willing to cover his full salary.

Lastly, Ansu was expected to be one of the major departures. Several clubs, including Benfica, Porto, and a few Premier League teams, expressed interest in signing him, even after he sustained an injury.

However, Flick decided against letting him go, particularly since no replacements were brought in for the left wing. The manager still has faith in Ansu’s potential to contribute to the team.