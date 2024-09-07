‘Thought it would be different’ – Vitor Roque breaks silence after Barcelona exit

On-loan Barcelona starlet Vitor Roque has on Saturday spoken out regarding his disappointing Blaugrana stint.

Frontman Roque, of course, is fresh off sealing a departure from Catalunya’s capital.

After failing to impress new Barca head coach Hansi Flick, the Brazilian, half a season on from his arrival, was informed by the Camp Nou brass that his services were no longer required.

A number of clubs, in turn, expressed an immediate interest in Roque’s signature.

In the end, it was Barcelona’s La Liga rivals Real Betis who beat out the competition, bringing the 19-year-old in on a complex two-year loan, featuring an option to buy, and a buyback option for the Blaugrana.

The powers that be at Barcelona were heavily criticised for their treatment of Roque throughout the saga, with the Brazilian international, once considered one of the standout talents in his home country, now looking a shell of his former self.

Speaking to the media this weekend, it therefore came as little surprise when the subject of as much was put to Roque himself.

The attacker was this week called up to the Brazil U20 squad, captaining his nation to victory over Mexico in the first of two fixtures.

And, during an ensuing press conference, Roque opened up on his Barcelona spell, and recent exit:

“It was complicated in general,” he began, as cited by Mundo Deportivo. “I thought it was going to be different. I had some opportunities, but not in the way I thought. I have a clear head. Now I am focused on Betis and thanking God for the opportunity to wear the national team shirt again.”

Roque then went on to provide an insight into his current mental state:

“I always went to therapy, I always had a mental coach. He has always helped me, since I was 16 I also went through some obstacles. He always helped me. Today I try to do the same, he has helped me a lot to overcome several obstacles. Being in Europe is very difficult. I left very young and immediately went to a big club.

“Sometimes you don’t see what’s inside, the way people treat each other. Sometimes my head doesn’t feel right, I try to work on my psychology as much as possible. But sometimes it’s difficult, it’s tough. Sometimes the journalists themselves don’t understand, they just talk about it from the field. If it’s not right, they’ll judge it and they won’t see everything that’s behind it. But now I have a calm mind, that’s the most important thing.”

Conor Laird | GSFN