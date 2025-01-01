Thomas takes over from Burrage-Male at Gwalia Utd

Gwalia United are currently 10th in the FA Women's National League South [Getty Images]

James Thomas has been appointed first-team manager of Gwalia United after Fern Burrage-Male stepped down from the role.

The FA Women's National League South side say Burrage-Male left the club due to "personal commitments outside of football", adding that they were supportive of her decision.

Co-owners Damien Singh and Julian Jenkins said in a statement: "Fern has been an incredible part of Gwalia United. Her passion, leadership, and dedication have been inspirational, and we are deeply grateful for everything she has given.

"Fern will always be a part of the Gwalia United family, and she leaves with our full support and the best wishes of everyone at the club."

Thomas, the former head of Bristol City Women's academy, will assume the role for the remainder of the campaign.

The club say they will then conduct a full strategic review.