Thomas scores 17 as San Francisco downs San Diego 81-69

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Malik Thomas' 17 points helped San Francisco defeat San Diego 81-69 on Saturday.

Thomas shot 5 of 11 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the free-throw line for the Dons (17-6, 7-3 West Coast Conference). Tyrone Riley IV scored 16 points while shooting 4 for 8 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 8 from the free-throw line. Carlton Linguard had 13 points and shot 5 for 10, including 3 for 7 from beyond the arc.

Tony Duckett led the Toreros (4-18, 1-8) in scoring, finishing with 17 points. Joey Chammaa added 12 points for San Diego. Deven Dahlke finished with 11 points. The loss is the eighth straight for the Toreros.

San Francisco led San Diego 32-28 at the half, with Linguard (eight points) its high scorer before the break. San Francisco extended its lead to 62-48 during the second half, fueled by a 9-0 scoring run. Thomas scored a team-high 14 points in the second half as their team closed out the win.

