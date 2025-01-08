Thomas puts up 22 as Bowling Green downs Western Michigan 83-79

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Trey Thomas scored 22 points as Bowling Green beat Western Michigan 83-79 on Tuesday night.

Thomas shot 7 for 15 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Falcons (6-8, 1-1 Mid-American Conference). Derrick Butler scored 19 points while going 6 of 14 from the floor, including 0 for 6 from 3-point range, and 7 for 9 from the free-throw line and added seven rebounds. Marcus Johnson had 14 points and shot 6 for 11, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Owen Lobsinger finished with 12 points, eight rebounds and two steals for the Broncos (3-11, 0-2). Chansey Willis Jr. added 11 points and four assists for Western Michigan. Max Burton finished with 11 points. The Broncos prolonged their losing streak to seven straight.

Thomas scored 11 points in the first half and Bowling Green went into the break trailing 42-38. Butler scored 15 points in the second half to help lead Bowling Green to a four-point victory.

