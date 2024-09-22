Thomas Müller is the August 2024 FC Bayern Player of the Month

Things are going well for FC Bayern's record man at the moment: after becoming the club's record appearance maker and featuring in the emphatic wins over Dinamo Zagreb (9-2) and Werder Bremen (5-0), Thomas Müller has now been voted by the fans as the FC Bayern Player of the Month for August 2024 – and with a clear majority. The living legend was rewarded for his strong start to the season with 68.5 percent of the votes, leaving Jamal Musiala (5.8%) and Manuel Neuer (4.1%) in second and third.

Outstanding display in cup

Even before making his 710th competitive appearance for the Bayern first team on 1 September in the Bundesliga match against SC Freiburg, the 35-year-old had left his first marks on the new campaign. In the first round of the DFB Cup away to second-tier side SSV Ulm, he netted the first two goals from the centre-forward position and then set up his partner Harry Kane to make it 4-0 with a deft cross. One week later, the Reds' number 25 came off the bench after 65 minutes in the 3-2 win at VfL Wolfsburg and helped to see out the important opening victory in the league.

Thomas Müller celebrates in the DFB Cup against SSV Ulm

Müller found the net twice against SSV Ulm in the DFB Cup in the centre-forward role.

With the vote, the Bayern fans have also recognised Müller's impressive performances in pre-season, during which the Bavarian stalwart scored in the friendlies at Tottenham Hotspur (3-2) and against Grasshoppers (4-0). He also became Bayern's outright record appearance maker in the Bundesliga with his appearance against the Wolves. Müller's strong start to the season is hopefully just the start of a memorable campaign – and this hopefully not the only trophy he'll add to his collection.

The FC Bayern Goal of the Month in August was scored by one of Muller's attacking colleagues:

