Thomas leads Rhode Island to 67-64 OT victory against Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Sebastian Thomas scored 23 points and hit the game-winning jump shot with 22 seconds remaining in the overtime as Rhode Island knocked off Richmond 67-64 on Saturday night.

Thomas added seven rebounds and four steals for the Rams (13-3, 2-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jaden House scored 18 points while going 7 of 14 from the floor, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line. Quentin Diboundje went 3 of 4 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with nine points, while adding nine rebounds.

Dusan Neskovic led the Spiders (7-10, 2-2) in scoring, finishing with 28 points. Mikkel Tyne added 11 points and three steals for Richmond. Mike Walz finished with 10 points and eight rebounds.

Thomas scored six points in the first half and Rhode Island went into the break trailing 25-18. Rhode Island pulled off the victory after an 8-0 second-half run erased a seven-point deficit and gave them the lead at 29-28 with 14:55 remaining in the half. House scored 13 second-half points.

These two teams both play Wednesday. Rhode Island visits Loyola Chicago and Richmond visits Saint Bonaventure.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press