Thomas Frank reveals Ivan Toney irritation as Brentford boss looks forward to end of transfer window

Thomas Frank admitted he cannot wait for the transfer window to close.

Brentford have been busy in the window in recent days, signing Sepp van den Berg from Liverpool and with Gustavo Nunes set to join from Gremio. Key man Ivan Toney, meanwhile, has been left out of their two first Premier League games as his potential exit to Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli looms.

Toney has been the subject of plenty of transfer talk and rumour this summer, and Brentford are still unsure whether he will leave or stay for the season.

The Bees were beaten at Anfield in Toney's absence on Sunday as Liverpool ran out 2-0 winners.

“I’m always happy when the window shuts,” Frank said. “Then I don’t have to talk about ifs and buts and when and maybes, about a lot of players and of course Ivan. It’s all about Ivan!”

Asked whether a deal for Toney to leave Brentford is close, Frank said: “Very good question. I actually haven’t asked about that in the last two or three days, so I don’t know actually.

“He trained well all week with a good attitude.”

On Brentford’s defeat at Anfield, he added: “I thought it was a good football game between two good teams. I thought we went toe to toe with Liverpool, especially in a very even first half, where they scored a goal from a transition from our corner.

“Liverpool won fair and square, but there are definitely things I'm positive about. I'm very pleased with the first half — I don't think Liverpool really created anything.”