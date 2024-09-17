Thomas Frank gives update on Brentford future after Pep Guardiola new job prediction

Brentford boss Thomas Frank says he is “flattered” by Pep Guardiola backing him for a big move.

The Manchester City boss was full of praise for the Dane following City’s 2-1 over the Bees on Saturday, as Erling Haaland bagged a brace following an early header from Yoane Wissa.

Guardiola believes it is only a “question of time” before one of Europe’s elite come in Frank, who has established Brentford as a Premier League club after winning promotion in 2021.

Standard Sport understands Bayern Munich considered a move for the Brentford manager before appointing Vincent Kompany, while Manchester United have previously been linked.

Still, speaking ahead of Tuesday night’s Carabao Cup clash with Leyton Orient, Frank insisted he is not thinking about his next move.

Thomas Frank insists he’s happy at Brentford (AFP via Getty Images)

“He’s a very clever man, Pep Guardiola,” joked Frank at Monday’s press conference.

“No, of course, when you play City – that is the best team in the world, I think many people have said that.

“Guardiola is probably the best manager in the world, both now and maybe ever. So, there’s one thing he definitely knows, he knows his football. He knows what he’s talking about, so he must be very clever.

“Jokes aside, he knows his football. Of course it’s flattering because we played well. The most important thing is he’s very good to show class, no matter what. Win, draw or lose. I know he wins most of his games but I think that’s a good quality to have.”

Pressed further about a potential move, Frank added: “It’s better to get praised than not but besides that, no.”