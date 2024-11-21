Thomas has 23, Rhode Island takes down Lafayette 86-72

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Sebastian Thomas scored 23 points as Rhode Island beat Lafayette 86-72 on Wednesday night.

Thomas also added nine assists and three steals for the Rams (4-0). David Green scored 17 points and added 14 rebounds. Jaden House had 16 points and shot 7 for 11, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc.

Mark Butler led the Leopards (1-4) in scoring, finishing with 12 points. Lafayette also got 12 points from Devin Hines. Malik Rasul had nine points.

Rhode Island took the lead with 19:13 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Thomas led their team in scoring with 11 points in the first half to help put them up 40-27 at the break.

The Rams outscored Lafayette by one point over the final half, while Green led the way with a team-high 13 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

