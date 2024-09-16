🖐 things we learned from the weekend's MLS action

MLS is no longer heating up, it’s hot. The available playoff spots are beginning to fade away, but there is still plenty to play for in the coming weeks, and the intensity was on full display over the weekend.

Here is what we made of matchday 32



The Galaxy are the cream of the crop out west





It was looking bleak for the Galaxy when they headed into the dressing room 2-0 down to bitter rivals LAFC, but four second-half goals and a scintillating comeback victory may have been the final boost Greg Vanney's side needed to push on and wrap up top-spot in the Western Conference.

Question marks have been raised about how the Galaxy will fit their many attacking weapons into a lineup, but with contributions from all of Dejan Joveljić, Riqui Puig, Marco Reus, and Gabriel Pec against LAFC, the Carson outfit put on full display that they will be an absolute handful for any MLS defense in the playoffs.

Portland’s road woes will be their achilles heel





The Timbers have shown flashes of being one of the most lethal sides in MLS this season with an attack spearheaded by the prolific trio of Evander, Felipe Mora, and Jonathan Rodríguez. However, their ability to win games away from home have hamstrung them all season and will likely be their downfall.

Phil Neville’s side have won just three of 14 away games this season, yet they should have made it four at the weekend when they created more than enough to beat Colorado in Commerce City. With a top-four finish looking unlikely, they will have to play some road playoff games, should they qualify. And if they don’t find the recipe for winning on their travels, it will more than likely be one and done for the Cascadia club.

WHAT A HEADER 🔥



Rafael Navarro gives @ColoradoRapids the lead. pic.twitter.com/BikZufAsdu — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 15, 2024

Houston are the real deal





The Dynamo looked poised to be one of the best teams in the Western Conference this season, but a slow start to the season quashed those expectations relatively quickly. Yet in the weeks since returning from the Leagues Cup break, Houston picked up seven points in games against LAFC (two of them), and Real Salt Lake.

The form of summer signing Ezequiel Ponce has helped turn the Dynamo’s fortunes around and now they look more than deserving of their current spot in the top-seven. With only four points separating them and LAFC in second, you shouldn’t be too shocked to see Ben Olsen’s side make a run for home playoff games.

Sebastian Kowalczyk restores the two-goal lead for @HoustonDynamo!



The Polish striker with a class finish. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rWFCAzv6AP — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 15, 2024

With Messi, Miami might be unplayable





It’s no surprise to anybody, but Inter Miami didn’t skip a beat upon Lionel Messi's return to the side after 105 days out with injury. The Herons had been flying without him, but their ruthlessness increased tenfold when the great man made his return.

With a brace and an assist on Miami’s third in a win against Philadelphia, Messi became the fastest player in MLS history to reach 15 goals and 15 assists, doing so in just 19 games.

Questions were raised about how Messi would fit back into a Miami side that had found a rhythm with their press and tenacity with a youthful infusion into the lineup. But you can’t argue with adding the greatest player of all time into the best team in the league. It’s that simple.

With their 3-1 victory this evening, @InterMiamiCF joined 2015 D.C. United as the only clubs in @MLS history to win eight games in a single season after conceding the first goal of the match (excluding the shootout era). pic.twitter.com/hHl4OqEVZY — MLS Communications (@MLS_PR) September 15, 2024

LAFC’s slump is a growing concern





LAFC might be too porous for a deep run in the playoffs, and their second-half collapse in Carson Saturday evening put that weakness on full display. Despite fielding a vastly experienced back-line, Steve Cherundolo’s side were filled with more holes than swiss cheese once the Galaxy got a head of steam in the second half. Whether the threats came from out-wide or down the middle, the once sturdy LAFC spine was as weak as we’ve seen it in a long time.

*taps the sign*



El Trafico ALWAYS delivers.



All four @LAGalaxy goals from a comeback to remember. ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/TtUB8HUw5A — Major League Soccer (@MLS) September 15, 2024

How many more times can we chalk it up to a bad week?