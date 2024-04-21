Thiago Silva set to confirm Chelsea exit after making decision on his future

Thiago Silva has privately decided his Chelsea future and will communicate his decision in the coming days.

The 39-year-old defender was in tears after Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley.

Silva may have missed his last chance to win silverware for Chelsea, with his contract expiring in June.

When asked if he had made a decision about leaving Chelsea, Silva said: “You are going to know in the coming days. I don't want to say anything now after a defeat.

“I'm sad about the result, but sooner or later, the news will come out.

“I do have a decision made in my mind, but it's not the moment to share it.”

Silva joined Chelsea on a free transfer in 2020 and was a key part of the side that won the Champions League in 2021.

He competed well against City and says he has no plans to retire, adding: “My four years here were very good. Not that I didn't believe in myself, but with my age and the intensity of this league...it's rare to see players in a high level at 39.

“I don't like to talk about myself, but you can see this. Today, I was ready to play the extra time! I can see I have some years in me to keep enjoying football.”