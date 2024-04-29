Thiago Silva confirms Chelsea exit in emotional message to fans: 'I intend on coming back'

Thiago Silva has confirmed that he will leave Chelsea when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The 39-year-old Brazilian defender announced his departure on Monday morning in an emotional message to supporters posted via Chelsea’s official website and social media channels.

Silva joined Chelsea on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain in 2020 and was part of the side that won the Champions League in 2021.

He has made 151 appearances in total for Chelsea and is awaiting scan results on a groin injury, amid fears he has played his last game for the Blues.

Silva came off injured late on in Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Aston Villa and is undergoing tests that will determine whether he can play again this season.

Silva said in a message to fans: “Chelsea means a lot to me. I came here with the intention of only staying for a year and it ended up being four years. Not just for me but for my family, too.

“My sons play for Chelsea so it’s a source of great pride to be a part of the Chelsea family – literally because my sons are here. I hope they can continue their careers here at this victorious club that many players wish to be part of.

Four years, countless memories.



A message from Thiago Silva… pic.twitter.com/f2YbB4GMXY — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 29, 2024

“I think in everything I did here over the four years, I always gave my all. But, unfortunately, everything has a start, a middle and an end. That doesn’t mean that this is a definitive end. I hope to leave the door open so that in the near future I can return, albeit in another role here.

“But…it’s an indescribable love. I can only say thank you.

“Obviously, when I started here, it was during the pandemic so there wasn’t any fans in the stadium. But through social media, it became something very special to me and then when the fans started coming back to the stadium and life was getting back to normal, I started to feel a lot of affection and respect for my story and for my start here.

Story continues

“It is already hard saying goodbye in the most normal of circumstances but when there is a mutual love, it’s even harder. But once a Blue, always a Blue.

“The way in which I came to the club, with the support of the club, I got to the club as a leader even though I didn’t feel like it having arrived as the new guy. It’s always difficult to integrate but bit by bit I became part of the group and (Frank) Lampard played a big part in that. I am grateful to him for that.

“[It’s been a] dream, definitely a dream. Not even in my wildest dreams did I imagine that I could achieve such great things and win one of the best professional titles, the Champions League, at one of the biggest clubs in the world. 'Goodbyes are for those that leave and don’t come back. I intend on coming back one day...”