These 6 NBA rookies could outperform their draft slot in first season

Lakers rookie Dalton Knecht could be the steal of the draft. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images)

Although the 2024 NBA draft class is widely considered to be a weaker class by many, there are always players who completely outperform their initial draft slot and prove to be steals for different franchises.

Bub Carrington, the one-and-done player out of Pittsburgh, has shown early signs of being an immediate impact guard for the rebuilding Washington Wizards. While the Wizards also selected Alex Sarr with the No. 2 overall pick, Carrington (the No. 14 pick) was the superior prospect during Summer League.

Tennessee guard Dalton Knecht fell all the way to the Los Angeles Lakers with the 17th pick and already looks like the steal of the draft as a catch-and-shoot threat who can score from all over the court.

With the 2024-25 season right around the corner, Yahoo Sports takes a look at six rookies who could provide an added spark to their teams despite not being a top draft pick.

Bub Carrington, Washington Wizards

Draft slot: No. 14

The Wizards will likely be in the Cooper Flagg sweepstakes in next year's draft. They are a very young team and lack star talent in a competitive Eastern Conference. That means Carrington, 19, should get all the reps he needs as a rookie, playing on a team with little pressure to win right away and compete for a playoff spot.

Carrington exuded confidence in his first real NBA test over the summer, nearly netting a triple-double in his first Summer League outing. He finished the tournament averaging 15.8 points, 7.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists. Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard and San Antonio guard Stephon Castle might be early favorites for Rookie of the Year, but Carrington could be a dark horse contender to watch with how much playing time he'll get this season.

Bub Carrington tonight



19 points

9 rebounds

8 assists

4-8 3P



Hooper hooper pic.twitter.com/J4smHHgVfF — Teg🚨 (@IQfor3) July 13, 2024

Kel'el Ware, Miami Heat

Draft slot: No. 15

The Heat do a great job of identifying players that will fit a specific role on the team, and it looks like they found their version of Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II in this year's draft. Ware was a dream in the pick-and-roll during Summer League, and the NBA spacing allows him the flexibility to find the seams and use his footwork to get to his spots.

Lively played a strong supporting role as a rookie alongside Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving in Dallas, and Ware could be a similar young center for the Heat with his rim protection and great hands around the basket, playing alongside Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. There were three centers selected before Ware in the draft (Sarr at No. 2, Donovan Clingan at No. 7 and Zach Edey at No. 9). Ware could end up being the most productive big in this draft class with how well his game translates to the modern NBA game.

Dalton Knecht, Los Angeles Lakers

Draft slot: No. 17

Knecht falling outside the lottery and all the way to No. 17 was a huge gift for the Lakers. He can be plugged in right away with his experience and how well he shoots the 3-ball. Lakers fans will be anxious to see LeBron James and Bronny James hit the court as the first-ever father-son duo in the NBA, but it's Knecht who will likely get immediate playing time as a rookie and become a reliable shooter off the bench for the Lakers. Knecht led the SEC in scoring, averaging 21.7 points per game and shooting just under 40% from 3-point range during his senior season.

"There's a different pace and definitely physicality that comes with the NBA," Knecht told Yahoo Sports in July, "and with my experience at Tennessee and just through my career, I'm going to continue to trust my shot and be confident in myself."

AJ Johnson, Milwaukee Bucks

Draft slot: No. 23

Bucks fans might have been scratching their heads when Johnson's name was called with the 23rd pick after he averaged only 2.9 points and 8.3 minutes for the Illawarra Hawks in Australia's National Basketball League last season. But taking a swing on a 6-foot-5 point guard with a high ceiling and great instincts at 19 might be worth it. Johnson looked way more confident as a primary ball-handler during Summer League and averaged 11.2 points in five games.

The Bucks already have an established core group led by Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard, so Johnson will have the room to develop and grow into his slight frame. Johnson has been working out with Rockets guard Jalen Green since he was in eighth grade and looked terrific over the summer, getting reps in the gym with Paul George and holding his own at trainer Rico Hines' UCLA runs.

Terrence Shannon Jr., Minnesota Timberwolves

Draft slot: No. 27

Shannon was one of the best rookies on the court during Summer League, exuding confidence in his shot creation and passing with his new team. The chemistry was clear with No. 8 pick Rob Dillingham as both rookies could be key players in the second unit for this talented Timberwolves squad.

The 24-year-old shooting guard out of Illinois totaled 44 points in his first two Summer League games in July and averaged only two turnovers in his four games. There's always a gamble on older players in the draft, but at pick No. 27, the Timberwolves valued experience. Scouts and the front office saw Shannon's continued development, and he appears to be a player that can contribute right away.

Isaiah Collier, Utah Jazz

Draft slot: No. 29

Collier was the No. 1-ranked recruit coming out of high school, but couldn't put things together at USC with the offensive system and the backcourt chemistry issues alongside Boogie Ellis and Bronny James. Collier's outside shot remains an area of development and could be a reason why he fell to the end of the first round; he shot just 33.8% from 3-point range during his freshman year.

Collier can get downhill better than any guard in the rookie class and the additional spacing in the NBA could open things up for him as a playmaker alongside Keyonte George, last year's standout rookie in Utah. The Jazz are being patient in their rebuilding process, so expect their young players to get plenty of playing time this season.