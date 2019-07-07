Top 5 moments from Kawhi Leonard's run with the Toronto Raptors

Although Kawhi Leonard's time in Toronto was short, there's no denying that it was sweet. (Photo by Julian Avram/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

In case you haven’t heard, Kawhi Leonard is no longer a Toronto Raptor.

Following more than a week of meetings, intense speculation, rumours and absurdity, the 28-year-old has decided to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers where he’ll team up with Paul George.

The news — which most Raptors fans woke up to on Saturday morning — has been a difficult pill to swallow. Less than a month after leading Toronto to its first championship in franchise history, Leonard is officially gone.

But instead of sitting around and feeling sorry for ourselves, let’s look back and enjoy the good times that were had over the past 12 months.

5. Whenever a microphone was in front of his face

With his monotone delivery and a laugh that became iconic, Leonard was good for a classic soundbite or two in 2018-19.

His first came during his introductory presser in Toronto, when he was asked to “talk about himself.” Kawhi’s reply was legendary.

Kawhi Leonard is laughing during his press conference!! 😱



(via @TSN_Sports)pic.twitter.com/hyxbZ99PH7 — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) September 24, 2018

Many fans across Canada were introduced to him through that chuckle. And, in almost poetic fashion, the two-time NBA Finals MVP making fun of it proved to be the last thing they heard from him as a Raptor.

"Ha Ha Ha" - Kawhi Leonardpic.twitter.com/WKez13YyqW — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) June 17, 2019

4. The crucial three over Joel Embiid

Sunday, May 5th, 2019. Game 4 of Toronto’s second round matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Raptors enter the contest in Philly down 2-1 in the series and in desperate need of a victory.

Fourth quarter, Raptors up 91-90 with just over a minute remaining.

Cue Kawhi.

Let's watch this one again just because.pic.twitter.com/6pypvV29pY — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) June 15, 2019

In what was essentially a must-win game, Leonard hits the deep step-back jumper over a seven-foot Joel Embiid to give Toronto some much needed breathing room.

The Raptors went on to win Game 4 101-96 due to a 39-point, 14-rebound performance from “The Klaw.” The series shifted back to Toronto knotted at two.

Precisely one week later, Leonard’s outdid himself with his encore.

More on that later, though.

3. That monster slam over Giannis Antetokounmpo

Saturday, May 25th, 2019. Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Final against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Raptors have the opportunity to advance to their first NBA Finals in franchise history with a win at Scotiabank Arena.

Fourth quarter, Raptors up 85-79 with just under seven minutes remaining.

Milwaukee’s Khris Middleton has the ball stolen by Kyle Lowry.

The 33-year-old charges down the floor before dishing to Leonard.

Let's watch this one again just because. pic.twitter.com/dHnDB8FwUs — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) June 14, 2019

Board Man, with NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo in his face and looking for a block, flew in and hammered it through the hoop.

The dunk proved to be the metaphorical final nail in the Bucks’ coffin — the “buckshot” to the heart, if you will.

Milwaukee would make it an 89-88 game with just over four minutes remaining, but that would be as close as they would get as the Raptors went on to win 100-94.

2. “The Shot”

Sunday, May 12th, 2019. Game 7 of Toronto’s second round matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers at Scotiabank Arena.

End of the fourth quarter. Game tied. Clock winding down.

The rest is history.

Let's watch this one again just because. pic.twitter.com/kXEFJSYuRH — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) June 14, 2019

The first Game 7 buzzer-beater in NBA history — with Embiid in his face once again — sent the basketball world into a frenzy and the Raptors to the Eastern Conference Final.

1. Capturing the Larry OB

Thursday, June 13th, 2019. Game 6 of the NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors.

Raptors with the chance to win the title at Oracle Arena.

Fourth quarter. Raptors up 112-110 with less than a second remaining when Leonard is fouled by Andre Iguodala.

He goes to the line to shoot two free throws that could put the game to bed.

In classic Kawhi fashion, he nails both to put the game on ice and gift Toronto its first Larry O’Brien Trophy ever and the second of his career.

Potentially better than that, though, his calm shooting down the stretch resulted in this incredible moment while the Raptors celebrated their improbable feat.

And, finally, let's watch this one again just because.pic.twitter.com/ltoNr2vVwW — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) June 15, 2019

These are just a few of the moments that Raptors fans will cherish for the rest of our lives.

And for that, the words “thank you” will truly never be enough.

His return to Toronto with the Clippers next season will be the country’s opportunity to show its appreciation for the man that did so much.

